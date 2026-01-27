Working Equitation Central Ontario Selected to Host Prestigious WAWE World Qualifier

Ontario to Host Working Equitation World Qualifier in May 2026

PORT PERRY, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ontario to Welcome International Riders Competing for World Cup QualificationWorking Equitation Canada (WECan) has successfully bid to host a WAWE World Qualifier , with Working Equitation Central Ontario (WECO) selected as the official host chapter for this internationally sanctioned competition.This four-day, internationally sanctioned competition will bring elite riders, judges, and teams from across Canada, the United States, and abroad to Ontario as athletes compete for qualification toward the World Championship of Working Equitation in Spain later this year. As part of the official calendar governed by the World Association for Working Equitation (WAWE), this event represents one of a limited number of World Championship qualifying competitions held worldwide.For the Ontario equestrian community, the opportunity is rare.“Being selected to host a WAWE World Qualifying Event is a significant honour,” said Pamela Esteves, the President of Working Equitation Central Ontario. “These events are not widely available, and hosting one places Ontario among a small group of international destinations trusted to deliver competition at the highest global standard.”A World-Class Event, Hosted in OntarioWorking Equitation is a dynamic equestrian sport that blends precision, agility, speed, and partnership between horse and rider. The WAWE World Qualifier will showcase three of the discipline’s competitive phases, dressage, ease of handling, and speed, offering spectators a rare chance to witness world-class sport up close.The event will feature:- Four days of events- Three days of international competition- Elite WAWE-sanctioned judging- Competitors representing multiple countries- Educational opportunities and clinics- Vendor exhibitions- Premium ringside spectator experiences- VIP hospitality opportunities“Hosting a WAWE World Qualifying Event is a unique opportunity for Port Perry and the surrounding region. We’re pleased to welcome this internationally recognized competition and the athletes, officials, and spectators it brings to our community.” stated Mayor Wotton of Scugog (Port Perry) when learning of the event.Designed to be both prestigious and accessible, the event invites the general public, equestrian enthusiasts, and newcomers alike to experience an international competition typically seen only on the world stage.Supporting Team Canada’s Road to Spain A defining element of the WAWE World Qualifier is its role in supporting Team Canada as riders pursue qualification for the World Championship of Working Equitation in Spain.Canadian athletes will compete alongside international contenders, making this event a critical step in the pathway to world championship representation and an opportunity for the community and sponsors to stand behind Canadian excellence on a global platform.A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity for the Port Perry, Ontario CommunityWorld Qualifiers of this caliber are exceptionally rare. For Ontario to host one is not only a milestone for the sport, but a unique cultural and economic opportunity for the region.The event is expected to attract competitors, teams, families, and spectators from across North America, contributing to local hospitality, dining, and tourism while positioning Ontario as a destination for elite international sport.Sponsorship & Business Partnership OpportunitiesWith international visibility, media exposure, and strong community engagement, the WAWE World Qualifier presents a compelling opportunity for businesses seeking association with a premium, world-class sporting experience.Sponsorship opportunities are available across multiple levels and include:- Brand visibility on-site and digitally- Integration into event programming and VIP experiences- Association with Team Canada’s international campaign- Exposure to a highly engaged, affluent audience- Long-term alignment with a growing international sportBusinesses and partners interested in sponsorship, vendor participation, or collaboration are encouraged to connect with the WECO marketing and media teams.Media & Sponsorship ContactWorking Equitation Central Ontario📧 mediaweco@gmail.comAbout WAWEThe World Association for Working Equitation (WAWE) is the international governing body responsible for regulating, promoting, and developing Working Equitation worldwide. WAWE oversees international rules, rankings, and World Cup qualification pathways.About Working Equitation Central OntarioWorking Equitation Central Ontario is dedicated to advancing the sport of Working Equitation through competition, education, and community engagement, supporting athletes at all levels while representing Ontario on the international stage.

