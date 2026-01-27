Poland's Leading Prop Trading Review Platform Begins Alignment with VeritasChain Protocol

VeritasChain Standards Organization LOGO Propfirm.pl LOGO

WARSAW, POLAND, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) , a vendor-neutral non-profit developing cryptographic audit trail standards for algorithmic trading, today announced a collaboration with propfirm.pl , an analytical platform serving the proprietary trading community in Poland. Through this collaboration, propfirm.pl is beginning alignment with VeritasChain Protocol (VCP) concepts by incorporating cryptographic-verifiability criteria into selected parts of its transparency and methodology disclosures, and by publishing educational material to help traders understand independent verification of transaction logs.■ Market Context: Trust Crisis Demands New StandardsThe proprietary trading industry experienced significant turbulence in 2024. A wave of firm closures — including high-profile collapses affecting large numbers of traders — highlighted gaps in transparency and accountability. Traders often had limited ability to independently validate execution quality, rule enforcement, or the evidentiary basis for account actions.“The 2024 crisis showed that narrative is not enough. Traders need verifiable signals. VeritasChain’s approach — cryptographic proof over narrative — aligns with our goal of improving transparency. We’re starting by educating the market and piloting verifiability criteria that can be checked publicly.”— Tomasz Kowalski, Founder, propfirm.pl■ Collaboration HighlightsEducation & Technology Initiative: propfirm.pl has launched a dedicated Technology section featuring a VeritasChain Protocol (VCP) profile and educational content explaining verifiable audit trails and independent verification of transaction records.“Verifiability Readiness” Pilot: propfirm.pl is piloting an additional evaluation dimension that focuses on publicly verifiable transparency signals such as changelog disclosure practices and evidence-handling policies. VSO provides technical terminology and reference guidance for what constitutes verifiable signals, while propfirm.pl retains full independence over its editorial decisions and any ranking outcomes.Knowledge Transfer: The collaboration enables access to global regulatory and standards perspectives on auditability and verifiable recordkeeping for algorithmic trading systems.“Our goal is to make verification practical. We welcome initiatives that help traders understand what can be independently verified, and what cannot. propfirm.pl is exploring a transparency-oriented approach, and we’re contributing standard definitions and technical context — not platform endorsements.”— Tokachi Kamimura, Founder & Technical Director, VSO■ About VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO)VSO is a vendor-neutral, non-profit standards body developing the VeritasChain Protocol (VCP) — a cryptographic audit trail standard for AI-driven and algorithmic trading systems. Operating under the principle Verify, Don’t Trust, VSO promotes mathematical verifiability as the foundation for market integrity and has shared VCP materials with regulatory authorities across multiple jurisdictions. VSO does not endorse any broker, prop firm, or trading platform, and does not participate in commercial rankings or investment recommendations.Website: https://veritaschain.org ■ About propfirm.plpropfirm.pl is an analytical platform serving the proprietary trading community in Poland. It publishes firm reviews and maintains the PropIndeks™ ranking methodology, alongside a Technology section covering trading infrastructure and tools, market monitoring, and educational content. The platform’s mission is to empower traders with transparent, data-informed insights for decision-making.Website: https://propfirm.pl ■ Media Contactspropfirm.plTomasz Kowalski, FounderEmail: tomasz@propfirm.plVeritasChain Standards OrganizationTokachi Kamimura, Founder & Technical DirectorEmail: media@veritaschain.org

