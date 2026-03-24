AI Buddha Zen AI Buddha Zen

AI Buddha Zen: Buddhist AI App With 10,000 Scripture Verses Launches on iOS / CAP-SRP

When AI speaks on behalf of the Buddha, every response must be verifiable. CAP-SRP is our reference implementation proving AI safety and spiritual authenticity can coexist through cryptographic proof.” — Tokachi Kamimura, CEO, VeritasChain Inc. (CAP-SRP Reference Implementation)

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ◼️ The Problem: AI Hallucination in Religious ContextsWhen AI chatbots generate plausible but false information — known as hallucination — the consequences in religious contexts are uniquely dangerous. Users cannot easily verify whether a scriptural quote is authentic, and fabricated teachings may be accepted as genuine wisdom.In April 2024, a Catholic AI chatbot called "Father Justin" told users that baptism with Gatorade was acceptable and offered to hear confessions — claims with no basis in Catholic doctrine. The chatbot was pulled within two days. As one Notre Dame University researcher noted, hallucination is structurally embedded in how large language models work.As of March 2026, even state-of-the-art AI models exhibit hallucination rates ranging from 0.7% to 33%, with reasoning-focused models showing higher rates than their predecessors. The estimated global economic cost of AI hallucination reached $67.4 billion in 2024.◼️ The Solution: RAG Technology With 10,000+ Buddhist Scripture Verses AI Buddha Zen , developed by VeritasChain Inc. (Tokyo, Japan), takes a fundamentally different approach. The service is built on Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), a technology that requires the AI to search a verified database before generating each response — rather than relying solely on memorized training data.The app's proprietary database contains over 10,000 verses (gatha) from 18 Buddhist scriptures spanning both the Pali Canon (13 texts including the Dhammapada, Sutta Nipata, Majjhima Nikaya, and Vinaya Pitaka) and Mahayana sutras (5 texts including the Heart Sutra, Diamond Sutra, and Lotus Sutra). Each verse includes the original Pali text, Japanese and English translations, thematic classification across 20 categories, and a four-tier confidence rating: direct quote, aligned, interpretive, or reference.Every response includes a citation such as "Dhammapada, Chapter 1, Twin Verses (Verse 1-2)." When the database contains no relevant scripture for a given question, the AI states this honestly and recommends consulting a qualified monk or temple — rather than fabricating a quote.The RAG market is projected to grow from approximately $18-23 billion in 2025 to $100 billion by 2030, with studies demonstrating 70-90% reduction in hallucination rates through RAG implementation.◼️ iOS Native App: Now Available on the App StoreThe iOS app launched on March 19, 2026, following the LINE Bot version released on March 13, 2026. Key features include:- Text consultation with scripture citations in every response- Photo dialogue: send a photo and receive Buddhist teachings connected to the image- "Write It Out" journaling mode: the AI remains silent while users write freely, then offers a single scripture verse upon completion- Automatic Japanese/English switching based on device language- No account registration requiredThe "Write It Out" mode, inspired by expressive writing research (Pennebaker, 1997), does not consume the daily consultation limit.◼️ CAP-SRP: Cryptographic Proof That an AI Refused Harmful ContentA critical gap exists in AI safety today: when an AI refuses to generate harmful content, there is no verifiable record that the refusal occurred or why. AI Buddha Zen addresses this with CAP-SRP (Content Authenticity Provenance - Safe Refusal Provenance), a proprietary cryptographic audit trail technology.CAP-SRP uses SHA-256 hash chains — the same cryptographic primitive used in blockchain systems — to create a tamper-evident log of every AI interaction. Each record contains the hash of the previous record, forming an unbroken chain. Any attempt to alter or delete a record breaks the chain and is immediately detectable.The system records seven categories of events: prompt submission, response generation, risk assessment, safety refusal, content filtering, system events, and chain integrity verification. When a user expresses suicidal ideation, for example, the AI does not respond with Buddhist teachings but instead provides crisis hotline information. CAP-SRP records this decision — the risk category detected, the refusal issued, and the resource provided — as a cryptographically signed audit entry.The key privacy innovation is that only SHA-256 hashes of user content are stored, never the original text. This means a third party can verify that the AI behaved appropriately — that it refused when it should have, and cited real scriptures when it responded — without ever accessing the user's private consultation. This reconciles two demands that are typically in tension: transparency of AI behavior and absolute privacy of personal disclosures.CAP-SRP draws on the principles of C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity), whose membership now exceeds 5,000 organizations including Google, OpenAI, Meta, and Amazon. While C2PA focuses on image and media provenance, CAP-SRP extends the concept of cryptographic content authentication to AI safety judgments — a domain not yet addressed by existing standards.This approach is aligned with two major regulatory developments. Japan's AI Basic Plan, approved by the Cabinet in December 2025, establishes "Trustworthy AI" as a national strategic pillar and explicitly acknowledges hallucination as a technical risk requiring mitigation. The EU AI Act's Article 50 transparency obligations, taking effect August 2, 2026, will require AI chatbot providers to disclose that users are interacting with AI and to implement content authentication mechanisms.◼️ Competitive LandscapeKyoto University's BuddhaBot (2021) pioneered scripture-search AI, evolving into the "Buddharoid" humanoid robot unveiled in February 2026. NORBU AI (Malaysia) covers all three Buddhist traditions with 650+ texts. Japan's hasunoha AI Monk leverages 70,000+ answers from 300+ monks.AI Buddha Zen differentiates through cross-tradition coverage (Pali Canon and Mahayana), systematic verse-level citations, four-tier confidence classification, cryptographic audit trails, and availability as a public iOS/LINE app.◼️ Market ContextThe spiritual wellness app market reached $2.16 billion in 2024 (CAGR 14.6%). Japan's mental health app market is projected to reach $822 million by 2035 (CAGR 16.31%), with iOS commanding approximately 69% market share and the world's highest per-capita app spending.◼️ AvailabilityAI Buddha Zen is free to use with daily consultation limits. Premium plans ($5.99/week or $19.99/month) provide expanded or unlimited access.App Store: https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/ai-buddha-zen/id6760611471 Website: https://buddha.aimomentz.ai LINE: https://lin.ee/msExrA1 (@buddha_zen)Developer: VeritasChain Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)CEO: Tokachi KamimuraContact: developers@veritaschain.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.