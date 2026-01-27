IRS opens 2026 filing season

IR-2026-12, Jan. 26, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today opened the 2026 tax filing season and began accepting and processing federal individual income tax returns for tax year 2025.

The IRS expects about 164 million individual tax returns for tax year 2025 to be filed ahead of the Wednesday, April 15, federal deadline. Taxpayers can find a range of tools and filing options on IRS.gov to help them prepare and file their returns.

“As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, the IRS and its employees are excited to once again serve American taxpayers in meeting their tax filing obligations during the 2026 filing season,” said IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano.

“Not only does 2026 commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, but it also coincides with the 40th anniversary of electronic filing,” Bisignano said. “Just as we did back in 1986, today the IRS encourages taxpayers to speed the processing of their returns by using e-file, instead of paper. And to speed the processing of any refund due, we also encourage the use of direct deposit,” he added.

Get help preparing and filing electronically

Filing electronically and choosing direct deposit remains the fastest way to receive a refund.

More than half of taxpayers use a tax professional to prepare and file their tax returns. The IRS encourages taxpayers to review tips for choosing a tax preparer and learn how to avoid unethical “ghost” return preparers.

Most refunds are issued within 21 days

Direct deposit is the fastest way to receive a refund. Additionally, in accordance with Executive Order 14247, the IRS began phasing out paper tax refund checks on Sept. 30, 2025, meaning most taxpayers must provide their routing and account numbers to receive refunds directly deposited into their bank accounts.

Taxpayers can track refund status using Where’s My Refund?, the IRS2Go app, or their IRS Individual Online Account.

While the IRS issues most refunds in fewer than 21 days, some returns require additional review and may take longer.

EITC and ACTC refunds available by March 2

The IRS expects most refunds for the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Additional Child Tax Credit to be available in bank accounts or on debit cards by March 2, 2026, for taxpayers who chose direct deposit and have no other issues with their returns. Some taxpayers may receive their refund earlier, depending on their financial institution. Where’s My Refund? will provide projected deposit dates for most early EITC/ACTC refund filers by Feb. 21, 2026.

For more information and tools to help file a complete and accurate return and avoid errors that can delay refunds, visit IRS.gov.