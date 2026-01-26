Tuesday, January 27, 2026

CANADA, January 26 - Note: All times local 9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting. West Block

Parliament Hill 2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period. West Block

Parliament Hill 4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Nunavut, John Main. Note for media: 5:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with Team Canada Olympic hockey players. Note for media:

