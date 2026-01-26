New $1.7 Billion Public Health Laboratory

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction is officially underway for the planned $1.7 billion state-of-the-art public health laboratory that will transform New York’s ability to detect, prevent, and respond to emerging threats. The new Wadsworth Center facility will consolidate five unconnected sites across the Greater Albany area into one single, modern facility, strengthening the State’s ability to effectively respond to future public health threats, support the next generation of scientists, and provide opportunities for collaboration across the country. The facility is expected to be completed in 2030. Since 1901, the Wadsworth Center has grown into the largest and most diverse state public health laboratory in the nation.

“The new Wadsworth Center Laboratory is a powerful investment in the health of every person in New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “The lab will allow the State to better predict and prepare for emerging threats to public health and will be one of the most authoritative public health laboratories in the country, impacting public health policy and practice at the state, national and international level.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “The Department of Health’s new Wadsworth Center Laboratory is testament to Governor Hochul’s commitment to protecting public health by keeping New York State at the forefront of advancements in disease surveillance. This facility will help us ensure our nation-leading public health research laboratory remains on the cutting edge of biomedical and environmental research critical to protecting public health.”

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is proud to deliver this transformational $1.7 billion project for the Department of Health. As the state's construction and financing authority, we are committed to building infrastructure that serves New Yorkers for generations to come. This represents one of the most significant public health laboratory projects in the nation, and our team is working closely with our design-build partners to ensure the Wadsworth Center receives a world-class facility worthy of its renowned scientific mission. We thank Governor Hochul for her vision and commitment to this critical investment in New York's public health infrastructure.”

Today, the Wadsworth Center stands at the forefront of innovation, protecting the health of New Yorkers and communities even far beyond the State’s borders. The Center is recognized by the CDC and other federal agencies as a national reference center for a wide range of infectious diseases, environmental hazards, and toxicological threats.

To be located on the W. Averell Harriman Campus in Albany, the Wadsworth Center will foster an even closer collaboration with the nearby SUNY University at Albany campus, building on academic partnerships that date back to the mid-1980s, as well as with the adjacent New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Laboratory. The laboratory will house nearly 800 staff and is being designed to adapt to evolving needs over its lifetime, with a strong emphasis on energy, efficiency, and sustainability.

The design-build team is a joint venture between Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with HOK architects. The team’s design for the new laboratory shows a five-story, 663,000 gross square foot laboratory.

The Wadsworth Center leads a wide array of nation-leading programs that have made New York a model for public health laboratories nationwide. Together, these programs have driven innovation, strengthened preparedness, and safeguarded communities from emerging threats.

Public Health Emergency Response: Led detection and surveillance of the 2022 poliovirus outbreak, including identification of the first U.S. case of paralytic polio.

Wastewater Surveillance and Diagnostics: Serves as New York State's primary wastewater surveillance laboratory for the detection of emerging pathogens and antimicrobial resistance.

Environmental Health Leadership: Functions as the State's lead Safe Drinking Water Act laboratory and a national leader in detection, monitoring, and reporting.

Innovative Diagnostic Testing Pipelines: The Center's diagnostic developments outpace the CDC in areas of testing for tuberculosis, Mpox, and influenza.

Newborn Screening Program: Advances the screening of newborns for more than 210,000 babies annually for 50+ disorders, enabling early diagnosis and life-saving care.

Regulatory and Oversight Programs: Sets and enforces rigorous statewide laboratory standards, exceeding federal requirements and serving as a national model.

The Wadsworth Center celebrates its 125th anniversary this year. The new laboratory will carry this proud legacy forward, ensuring the Wadsworth Center remains a world-class public health institution serving New York State and beyond for generations to come.

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “For the last decade, I've advocated for the rebuild and consolidation of the Wadsworth Public Health Laboratory, and I commend the Governor for supporting this investment, which will lead us to regaining the world-class status of this lab. This $1.7 billion investment in a state-of-the-art Public Health Lab for New York is the largest public investment in the Capital Region in decades and should be designed to ensure a positive multiplier effect for Albany, its tax base, retail, and related commercial investments. I look forward to working with the Governor and her team in an effort to attract a 21st Century workforce, ensuring we are creating positive multiplier impacts, and finally reconnecting an isolated Harriman Campus by developing a master plan for the redevelopment of the entire Campus.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “Wadsworth Laboratory is a worldwide leader when it comes to research and public health and has been a tremendous resource to the Capital Region, and beyond. This is why I worked with my colleagues to ensure that the new expanded Wadsworth Laboratory remains here in the Capital Region. As a health care professional, I appreciate the commitment and investment in the new Wadsworth Laboratory at the Harriman Campus. Now, more than ever, New York must continue to be a leader on the public health front. Thank you to Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Health for their leadership, and I am proud to have and will continue to support this major research center, which is also a critical part of our economy here in the Capital Region.”

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “The new Wadsworth lab will help New York and the country help meet the emergent public health threats now and in the future. This new facility will allow New York to lead the nation in public health readiness for future generations.“

Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero said, “This $1.7 billion investment in a new state-of-the-art Wadsworth Center is a beautiful opportunity for Albany and will allow New York State to continue to lead in science, innovation, and public health. With this consolidation of Wadsworth into a single, world-class laboratory on Harriman Campus that helps improve New York’s public health readiness, it's vital that we create a space that can attract and retain a robust workforce right here in the Capital Region. I’m proud to be working alongside Senator Fahy to ensure the Harriman Campus is modernized and reimagined as a true community asset that drives long-term economic returns for Albany with no wasted space. I thank Governor Hochul for supporting this historic investment in our city and I look forward to the development of this important project.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “Streamlining, modernization and consolidation are key components in keeping New York out front when it comes to protecting public health from emerging threats. Doing all of this on the Harriman Campus, bringing nearly 800 people to this one facility and focusing on sustainability, energy and efficiency are big wins not only for the state but Albany County. The start of construction is the first step.”