New AI-Powered 3PL Billing and Bidding Software Targets Shipping Profitability

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spend a day inside a third-party logistics provider (3PL), and the challenge becomes obvious.Teams juggle carriers, rates, invoices, customer demands, packaging requirements, and warehouse operations — all while margins tighten and expectations rise. It’s one of the most operationally complex jobs in logistics, yet many 3PLs still rely on outdated 3PL software and shipping software that were never designed to show where money is actually being made or lost.That visibility gap is what DiversiFi was built to fix. DiversiFi, a 3PL-focused AI company , recently announced the launch of its initial product suite — purpose-built 3PL software designed to help logistics providers reduce margin leakage, price with confidence, and make faster, more informed decisions across shipping, billing, and quoting operations. The product launch follows the company’s recently completed $8 million funding round, led by Sorenson Capital, Kickstart, and Peterson Ventures.But company leaders emphasize that the real story isn’t the raise — it’s the problem facing the logistics industry.“We didn’t start DiversiFi to build another logistics tool,” said Caleb Nelson, CEO of DiversiFi. “We started it because 3PLs operate in one of the most complex environments in logistics with almost no visibility into where profitability is breaking down. The system wasn’t built to be transparent or fair — and that’s what we’re fixing with AI.”The Reality 3PLs Face Every DayAcross the logistics industry, margin leakage is common — and often invisible until it’s too late.For many 3PL operators:- 32% of shipping invoices include fees that aren’t billed accurately- 41% of shipments are assigned to the wrong carrier- 74% of rate quotes are inaccurate from the startThese aren’t isolated mistakes. They’re symptoms of disconnected systems.Warehouse management systems track movement. Finance systems track dollars. Pricing, quoting, and carrier decisions often live in spreadsheets or manual workflows. The result is fragmented data, time-consuming reconciliation, and decisions made without clear financial context — a persistent issue in legacy shipping software and traditional logistics platforms.Bringing AI Directly Into Day-to-Day 3PL OperationsDiversiFi addresses this gap by embedding AI directly into the workflows 3PLs use every day — not as hype, but as a practical decision engine that works alongside existing systems.The company’s initial product launches include:- AI Billing Tool — a purpose-built 3PL billing software solution that surfaces missed charges, billing errors, and invoice discrepancies- Dynamic Markup Engine — intelligent pricing technology that helps 3PLs apply accurate, margin-protective markups- BidBoost Sales — AI-powered 3PL bidding software that enables teams to quote faster, respond to RFPs more accurately, and win more businessTogether, these tools give operators real-time visibility into shipping economics without requiring complex integrations or full system replacements — a common barrier with traditional logistics and shipping software.Measurable Results for 3PL OperatorsAmong early customers, DiversiFi’s AI-driven 3PL software has delivered measurable results:- 2× increases in sales close rates- 28% average margin growth- 18% reductions in shipping costs“These aren’t inflated figures,” said Kevin Miller, Chief Product Officer at DiversiFi. “They’re proof that when 3PLs finally have visibility into pricing, billing, and carrier decisions, they can compete and win in an industry with fierce competition.”Built for Fulfillment and Small-Parcel 3PLsDiversiFi’s primary customers today include fulfillment-focused and small-parcel 3PLs — operators under constant margin pressure with limited resources to fight back.The timing is critical. The global third-party logistics market is projected to reach $2 trillion by 2030, increasing the need for modern 3PL software, shipping software, billing automation, and AI-driven pricing tools that help logistics providers scale profitably.Looking ahead, DiversiFi plans a new product rollout in Q2 2026, built directly from customer feedback. The upcoming solution will address one of the most frustrating moments in shipping operations: margin leakage and inconsistent pricing during rate shopping — when revenue decisions are made in real time.“Every shipper deserves to keep more money in their pocket,” Nelson added. “Our goal is to help 3PLs use AI to eliminate margin leakage, run more profitable businesses, and deliver real savings to their customers. When logistics works better, everyone wins.”Building What the 3PL Industry Has Been MissingFor DiversiFi, this next chapter isn’t just about growth — it’s about standing shoulder-to-shoulder with an industry that has long been underserved by technology.“We’re not here to tell 3PLs how to do their jobs,” Nelson said. “We work on top of the systems they already use, enhancing — not replacing — their tech stack so they can build profitable businesses and deliver better results for their customers.”About DiversiFiDiversiFi builds AI-powered 3PL software for profit in shipping. By bridging the gap between warehouse operations, shipping, and finance, DiversiFi helps third-party logistics providers uncover hidden margin leakage, optimize pricing, improve billing accuracy, and make smarter decisions — without complex integrations or system overhauls.

