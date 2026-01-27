SFM Appointed as Canadian Distributor for DTEN

DTEN Appoints SFM as Distributor in Canada

MONTRéAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SFM, a market leader in customized go-to-market solutions for global brands within the audiovisual, live entertainment, and media production industries, today announced its appointment as the Canadian distributor for DTEN. This strategic partnership grants SFM distribution rights for DTEN's complete portfolio of collaborative communication solutions throughout Canada, opening significant new revenue opportunities for its Canadian channel partners.The collaboration brings together SFM's extensive distribution network and industry expertise with DTEN's award-winning collaboration technology platform, providing Canadian audiovisual professionals, system integrators, and IT resellers with immediate access to one of the fastest-growing segments in enterprise technology. As organizations consolidate their hybrid work strategies, DTEN's purpose-built solutions address the demand for seamless, reliable collaboration tools.DTEN is a leading provider of all-in-one collaborative communication solutions that enable organizations to transform how teams connect and collaborate. The company's product portfolio includes purpose-built devices for Microsoft Teams Rooms, Zoom Rooms, and Zoom for Home, delivering seamless communication experiences across corporate offices, educational institutions, and remote work settings. DTEN has earned recognition as a Zoom strategic partner and Microsoft Teams Rooms certified solution provider, positioning channel partners at the forefront of the collaboration revolution."We are thrilled to welcome DTEN to our portfolio of world-class technology brands," said Ghyslain Berger, Chief Executive Officer at SFM. "DTEN's innovative collaboration solutions address the critical needs of organizations navigating the complexities of hybrid work, and this creates tremendous opportunities for our channel partners. The market demand for turnkey collaboration solutions has never been stronger, and DTEN's comprehensive product line, combined with SFM's dedicated support infrastructure, positions our partners to capitalize on this growth with solutions that deliver real business impact for their customers.""Canada represents one of the strategic growth markets, and SFM's established reputation for technical excellence through Plus+ Services , superior customer service, and proven market development capabilities makes them an outstanding partner for DTEN," said Luis Berlanga, GM, Head of Sales for the Americas at DTEN. "As demand for reliable, user-friendly collaboration solutions continues to accelerate across Canadian enterprises and educational institutions, this partnership ensures our channel partners have the competitive advantage of exceptional local support, immediate product availability, and access to our complete product portfolio. Together with SFM, we're creating new pathways for channel success in Canada's dynamic collaboration market."This distribution agreement is effective immediately. SFM will provide comprehensive partner enablement including dedicated sales support, co-marketing programs, technical training, demonstration units, and streamlined logistics for DTEN's entire product line throughout Canada.About SFMSFM provides customized go-to-market solutions to global brands within the audiovisual, live entertainment, and media production industries. In addition to traditional wholesale distribution services, we offer an array of enhanced services designed to help our suppliers and customers achieve their full market potential. For more information, visit sfm.ca About DTENDTEN is a leading provider of collaborative communication solutions that empower organizations to connect, collaborate, and achieve more. With a focus on user-centric design and cutting-edge technology, DTEN delivers innovative solutions that enhance productivity and foster meaningful collaboration in the digital era. Visit us at DTEN.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.