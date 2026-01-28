EDGE Partners Introduces Leadership & Senior Advisor Network

EDGE is a global execution firm that quickly responds to economic development challenges and global expansion opportunities.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a business landscape shaped by geopolitical realignment and uncertainty, EDGE Partners (EDGE) is a trusted advisor that quickly responds to economic development challenges and global expansion opportunities.“EDGE is not a traditional consulting firm — we’re a specialized global execution firm that combines human expertise with predictive technology,” said Jasjit Singh, CEO of EDGE and former Executive Director of SelectUSA, the U.S. government’s flagship foreign direct investment program, which secured more than $390 billion in investment into the United States. “What defines this team is trust. Our relationships were built over decades of service, and our perspective comes from supporting hundreds of company expansions worldwide.”► Unlocking Global OpportunityEDGE combines a team of experts with predictive AI technology to accelerate international business development. Services include:· Market Entry – Site selection, incentive negotiation, regulatory support, and visa strategy· Export Promotion & Global Expansion – Helping U.S. companies scale abroad through curated leads and in-market delivery· Government & Multilateral Advisory – Supporting economic development organizations, national investment agencies and trade ministries with strategy, events, and pipeline development· EDGE Intelligence Platform™ – A proprietary SaaS solution for economic data analysis, deal scoring, and investor targeting► Meet the Team Behind EDGEThe EDGE team of former U.S. government officials, diplomats and business executives brings deep experience and trusted networks across every major global region:Advisory Board and Leadership:· Jasjit Singh – Founder & CEO, EDGE | Former Executive Director, SelectUSA· Bill Burwell – Co-Founder, EDGE | Former Deputy Executive Director, SelectUSA· Don Graves – Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce· Alejandra Castillo – Former Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Administration· Kenny McDonald – Former President & CEO, One Columbus | Past Chair, IEDC· Gary Sumihiro – Chief Operating Officer, EDGE | Founder, Sumihiro Investments· Chris Medina — Chief Technology Officer, EDGE| Founder, nureal.ai· Matthew Geason — Director, Investment Services, EDGE | Former SelectUSA Portfolio ManagerSenior Advisors:· Yamilee Bastien — Former U.S. diplomat holding key posts in Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia.· Matt Gaisford — Former U.S. government trade and policy expert on North American trade frameworks.· Ian Hopper – Former U.S. diplomat holding key posts in Canada, Iraq, Germany, India, Philippines and Jordan.· Sandeep Maini — Former U.S. Commercial Service in India with extensive experience supporting U.S.–India commercial engagement.· Ricardo Peláez — Former U.S. diplomat holding key posts at the U.S. Mission to the European Union, and in Spain, Peru, China and Taiwan.· Christopher Quinlivan — Former U.S. diplomat holding key posts in Southeast Asia, Canada, China, and Europe.· Christina Sharkey — Former U.S. diplomat holding key posts in Czech Republic, Germany, Egypt and China.· Betsy Shieh — Former U.S. diplomat holding key posts in Taiwan, China and Southeast Asia.► Meet Us at SelectUSA 2026EDGE will participate in the SelectUSA Investment Summit (May 3–6, 2026) and will have a strong presence at global events showcasing its platform and network to companies, investors, and governments.► About EDGEEDGE is a global execution firm supporting economic development and global expansion. Founded by former U.S. diplomats and senior trade and investment officials, the firm brings deep government insight, commercial transaction expertise, and trusted relationships across international, federal, state, and local levels.Visit: www.edgepartners.us

