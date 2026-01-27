Strymon Announces NightSky Experimental Reverb Workstation Plugin

NightSky Shown With Large UI NightSky In Use

A new way of interacting with ambient processing arrives, allowing powerful tone shaping and deep control of the reverb’s core

Developing the plugin UI from scratch allowed the deepest functions to be far easier to see, understand and manipulate, significantly enhancing the experience of creating music with NightSky.” — Dave Fruehling

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strymon Engineering (www.strymon.net), the Los Angeles-based manufacturer of premium products for the guitar, plugin and Eurorack markets, announced the release of the NightSky experimental reverb workstation plugin today.

A direct port of their award-winning hardware, the NightSky plugin is an experimental reverberant synthesis workstation that can create vast soundscapes from just a few notes. Users can manipulate not only the processing rate and length of the reverb’s core, but also the pitch, which can be quantized to a number of different musical scales and modes. Three different reverb engines are available, and a Shimmer function shifts the harmonic structure by musical intervals, while the Glimmer section enhances the harmonic spectrum. A full modulation section with multiple waveshapes gives movement to the reverb tails, and the Drive function adds saturation, from subtle brushes to bombastic distortion. Finally, a synth-like variable resonance low pass filter allows for powerful tone shaping.

“We’re excited to bring the NightSky experience to the DAW”, said Dave Fruehling, Strymon co-founder and chief firmware guru. “Developing the plugin UI from scratch allowed the deepest functions to be far easier to see, understand and manipulate, significantly enhancing the experience of creating music with NightSky.”

Strymon co-founder and CEO Gregg Stock added, “The immense power that NightSky offers for sound design is now much easier to work with and control with the launch of the plugin version, and you can use multiple instances in your sessions. There isn’t anything else anywhere that can transform your tracks in the same way.”

The NightSky plugin is now available directly from Strymon and from dealers worldwide for $99 US.

Videos covering the launch can be found at https://www.strymon.net/product/nightsky-plugin and on Strymon’s YouTube channel. For additional information please visit the Strymon website at https://www.strymon.net, and contact Jack Heine at marketing@strymon.net for all media or press inquiries.

About Strymon:

Based in Westlake Village, CA, Strymon Engineering manufactures an award-winning line of guitar effects pedals, Eurorack modules, processing plugins, MIDI interfaces and hyper-robust power supplies. Their products are mainstays in the rigs of top recording and touring professional musicians worldwide, helping players craft their own signature sounds with creative, powerful and road-worthy gear that sounds like nothing else.

