Tributes paid to versatile veteran Paddy Clancy

Tributes have been paid to former NUJ activist Paddy Clancy, who died at the weekend following a short illness.

Clancy was 82 and his death followed an illness fought with characteristic determination and resilience.

Paddy was one of the best known journalists in Ireland and the UK, crossing many barriers as a distinguished broadcaster and print journalist who carved a successful career spanning more than six decades. He served as bureau chief of The Irish Sun and was a co-founder of the Ireland International News Agency.

In 2019, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Irish Journalism Awards for his extensive contribution to the industry. Best known as a tabloid journalist, he is also remembered for his succinct, authoritative and sometimes quirky morning newspaper reviews, on ‘It Says in The Papers’ on RTÉ Radio 1.

In a social media post Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Mr Clancy was “an enormous presence in Irish journalism for over six decades. His distinctive take on RTÉ’s morning paper round up was essential listening.”

Paddy Clancy began his journalistic career in the Sligo Champion and Donegal's People Press and worked for a time in England before returning to Ireland where he had a varied, successful and colourful career. He revelled in recalling his Fleet Street days and as a raconteur par excellence enlivened many gatherings with his stories.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

"Paddy Clancy was an old-fashioned, hard-nosed reporter who loved the cut and thrust of journalism. Serious minded but never po-faced, he loved the world of tabloid journalism and abhorred professional snobbery. He loved the sociability of journalism and was never slow to share his opinions. Under a sometimes gruff manner, Paddy was a generous mentor and a source of encouragement to younger colleagues. He was passionate about journalists and journalism and that was the hallmark of his union activities.”

Writing in The Irish Sun, Paddy’s granddaughter Georgia Walsh, the publication’s deputy showbiz editor, recalled his influence on Irish journalism.

“Every person that I’ve met that knew my grandad told me how much of a true legend he was. “If he liked you, he’d do everything for you and if he didn’t think much of you – you’d know all about it. “One of his friends told me just this week at the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year Awards: ‘he was an honest, kind, funny, loyal and dedicated man.’ “Before his surgery on Thursday night, which he sadly never woke up from, myself and his other grandkids got to say our goodbyes and he was still cracking jokes until the end of the call. “I will be forever grateful to my grandad for inspiring me to follow in his footsteps and become a reporter. “As soon as I showed any interest in journalism, he immediately called up his contacts and helped me get a job in The Irish Sun – which I absolutely love and couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

Former NUJ president and union colleague Barry McCall recalled Paddy's contribution to journalism and the NUJ:

“A true newshound, Paddy Clancy was one of the finest tabloid journalists of his generation. He was also the leader of Dublin’s first and only freelance strike. “He began his career in Irish regional newspapers before moving to that great training ground for reporters: the Irish Press in the late 1960s. He then set sail for Fleet Street to hone his craft and later returned to Ireland to found the highly successful Ireland International News Agency. That was followed by a stint as news editor with Century Radio before becoming bureau chief with The Irish Sun and a household name through his long association with RTÉ's 'It Says in The Papers’. “He combined that glittering career with NUJ activism. Despite differing political views, he formed an alliance with the late Mary Holland and Dr. Carol Coulter to turn Dublin Freelance Branch into a force to be reckoned with both within the wider NUJ and in the Irish media industry. “As branch chair in the late 1980s, he galvanised support for a substantial pay claim for freelances working for national newspapers. Negotiations broke down and he led freelances on a strike, which lasted several weeks before the newspaper owners returned to the bargaining table with a significantly improved offer that was subsequently accepted following further enhancements. “He remained active in the union for several years after the strike through his membership of the Irish Executive Council where he brought his sharp intellect and wit to bear on issues facing freelances and the wider membership. “Best of all, though, was his impish and mischievous sense of humour. Time spent with Paddy was never wasted.”

