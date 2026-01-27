Netgain Property Management Services acquires Secure Property Management

Netgain Property Management Service Area Map (by county)

Acquisition of Secure Property Management expands Netgain’s current Northern Utah services, creating one of the largest geographical footprints in the state

“Our expansion into these areas allows us to bring Netgain’s services to 93 percent of the population base of Utah.” — Derek Morton

CEDAR CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netgain Property Management today announces its acquisition of the Roy-based company, Secure Property Management.This acquisition expands Netgain’s current service area to include Weber, Davis and Tooele counties.“Our expansion into these areas allows us to bring Netgain’s services to 93 percent of the population base of Utah,” said Derek Morton, owner and broker of Netgain Property Management. “We have built our business on the principle of finding balance between both owners’ and residents’ needs while providing exceptional care for our tenants. Secure Property Management has established a strong foundation in Northern Utah, and we look forward to building upon that legacy for their clients.”Netgain Property Management’s purchase of Secure Property Management increases its service area to a total of nine counties: Iron, Washington, Garfield, Beaver, Utah, Salt Lake, Weber, Davis and Tooele.Secure Property Management residents and owners will now have immediate access to Netgain’s expanded resources and proprietary solutions. Additionally, current Netgain owners can now more easily expand their portfolios into these new service areas while maintaining a single, streamlined point of contact.“Derek has built a reputation in the property management industry of innovation and exceptional service,” said Steve K. O'Dell, president of Secure Property Management. “As I move towards retirement, Derek’s reputation helped set him apart as the perfect partner to continue the legacy I’ve built. I think tenants and owners will especially appreciate his use of technology to support them.”About Netgain Property ManagementNetgain Property Management is a residential management company serving Iron, Washington, Garfield, Beaver, Salt Lake, Utah, Weber, Davis and Tooele counties. Since its founding in 2016, Netgain has supported property owners and residents with marketing, tenant screening, maintenance, rent collection, inspections, and financial reporting. Known for balancing owner and tenant needs with honesty, fairness, and compassion, Netgain earns consistent praise for responsiveness and creative problem-solving. With deep experience in Utah’s rental and real estate markets and active involvement in community initiatives, Netgain helps connect people with the right spaces and solutions.###

