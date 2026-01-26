Autonomous AI And Autonomous Agents Market Growth Autonomous AI And Autonomous Agents Market Trends Autonomous AI And Autonomous Agents Market Size

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autonomous AI And Autonomous Agents Market to Surpass $41 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Artificial Intelligence market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $250 billion by 2029, with Autonomous AI And Autonomous Agents to represent around 16% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Autonomous AI And Autonomous Agents market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Autonomous AI And Autonomous Agents Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the autonomous AI and autonomous agents market in 2029, valued at $14,053 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,834 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the increasing automation in industries and growing adoption of IoT devices.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Autonomous Ai And Autonomous Agents Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the autonomous AI and autonomous agents market in 2029, valued at $12,578 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,500 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the expansion of e-commerce and the retail sector and rising demand for 24/7 customer support and virtual assistants.

What will be Largest Segment in the Autonomous AI And Autonomous Agents Market in 2029?

The autonomous AI and autonomous agents market is segmented by offering into hardware, software and services. The software market will be the largest segment of the autonomous AI and autonomous agents market segmented by offering, accounting for 57% or $23,431 million of the total in 2029. The software market will be supported by rapid advancements in AI algorithms, growing demand for scalable AI platforms, increasing deployment of cloud-based AI services, rising adoption of AI-driven automation tools, continuous innovation in AI model frameworks, expanding customization capabilities for diverse applications and increasing focus on security and compliance in AI software solutions.

The autonomous AI and autonomous agents market is segmented by technology into machine learning, natural language processing, context awareness and computer vision. The machine learning market will be the largest segment of the autonomous AI and autonomous agents market segmented by technology, accounting for 40% or $16,592 million of the total in 2029. The machine learning market will be supported by increasing availability of large datasets, rising demand for predictive analytics, continuous advancements in deep learning models, growing adoption of reinforcement learning for autonomous decision-making, expanding use in anomaly detection and pattern recognition, increasing computational power availability and growing investment in research for novel machine learning techniques.

The autonomous AI and autonomous agents market is segmented by vertical into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail and ecommerce, telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, automotive, transportations and logistics, government and defense, media and entertainment and other verticals. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)market will be the largest segment of the autonomous AI and autonomous agents market segmented by vertical, accounting for 20% or $8,000 million of the total in 2029. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) market will be supported by increasing demand for fraud detection and risk management, growing adoption of AI for customer service automation, rising use of AI in credit scoring and underwriting, expanding deployment of robo-advisors, increasing focus on regulatory compliance and reporting automation, rising investments in AI-driven trading platforms and continuous efforts to enhance cybersecurity through AI.

What is the expected CAGR for the Autonomous AI And Autonomous Agents Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the autonomous AI and autonomous agents market leading up to 2029 is 43%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Autonomous AI And Autonomous Agents Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global autonomous AI and autonomous agents market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected expected to reshape digital operations, enterprise workflows, and intelligent automation worldwide.

Growth Of The Internet Of Things (IoT) Devices - The growth of the internet of things (IoT) devices will become a key driver of growth in the autonomous AI and autonomous agents’ market by 2029. IoT devices generate continuous streams of real-time data from sensors, machinery and various environments. This wealth of information serves as critical input for autonomous AI systems, enabling them to enhance learning capabilities, refine decision-making processes and boost overall performance. By enabling seamless connectivity, IoT allows these systems to coordinate actions and adapt autonomously across industries like manufacturing, healthcare and transportation. Additionally, embedded sensors help monitor equipment health, predict failures and optimize maintenance, resulting in reduced downtime and cost savings. As a result, the growth of the internet of things (IoT) devices is anticipated to contributing to a 1.2% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of E-Commerce And Retail Services - The expansion of e-commerce and retail services will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the autonomous AI and autonomous agents market by 2029. Autonomous AI agents provide real-time analysis of customer behaviour, enabling personalized recommendations, dynamic pricing and targeted marketing that boost customer satisfaction and sales. They also optimize supply chain functions such as inventory management, demand forecasting and logistics, reducing costs and improving delivery speed. AI-powered chatbots deliver round-the-clock customer support, efficiently resolving queries and processing returns without human intervention, enhancing operational efficiency. Additionally, autonomous robots streamline warehouse tasks like sorting and packaging, increasing accuracy and throughput while lowering labour costs and errors. Together, these technologies drive greater efficiency and competitive advantage across e-commerce operations. Consequently, the accelerating expansion of e-commerce and retail services capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For 24/7 Customer Support And Virtual Assistants - The rising demand for 24/7 customer support and virtual assistants processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the autonomous AI and autonomous agents market by 2029. Autonomous AI-driven virtual assistants and chatbots ensure uninterrupted service by providing immediate responses across all time zones and holidays, significantly enhancing customer satisfaction and fostering loyalty. By automating routine tasks, they reduce the need for large support teams, cutting operational costs while maintaining service quality. These solutions also offer excellent scalability, efficiently handling high volumes of inquiries during peak periods without delays. Additionally, advanced AI analyzes customer preferences and history to offer personalized interactions and recommendations, driving stronger engagement and repeat business. Therefore, this rising demand for 24/7 customer support and virtual assistants operations is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Growing Automation In Industries - The growing automation in industries will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the autonomous AI and autonomous agents market by 2029. Automation reduces manual effort in repetitive and complex tasks, enabling industries to enhance productivity and accuracy. Autonomous AI agents streamline processes like manufacturing, quality control and logistics, driving faster and more cost-effective operations. In high-risk environments, these agents improve safety by performing hazardous tasks and minimizing human exposure. Continuous monitoring and predictive maintenance help detect equipment issues early, reducing downtime and costs. Additionally, automated systems offer the flexibility to quickly adapt to changing demands and scale operations efficiently without large increases in labour or infrastructure. Consequently, the growing automation in industries strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Autonomous AI And Autonomous Agents Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the autonomous AI and autonomous agents software market, the machine learning based autonomous AI software and agents market, and the autonomous AI and autonomous agents for retail and e-commerce market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $40 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rapid advancements in self-governing AI systems, real-time decision-making capabilities, and intelligent multi-agent coordination. These innovations are enabling enterprises to automate complex workflows, strengthen operational efficiency, and reduce human intervention across critical processes. The surge is further propelled by expanding adoption of AI-driven automation in financial services, customer support, cybersecurity, and enterprise operations, where autonomous agents deliver scalable, adaptive, and high-precision performance. This momentum reflects the accelerating shift toward autonomous digital ecosystems that are reshaping business operations globally and fueling transformative growth within the broader autonomous AI industry.

The autonomous AI and autonomous agents software market is projected to grow by $19,995 million, the machine learning based autonomous AI software and agents market by $13,712 million, and the autonomous AI and the autonomous AI and autonomous agents for retail and e-commerce market by $6,578 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029

