Livette’s Wallpaper Founders Launch Le Noof - Premium Dog Accessory Brand

UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founders of Livette’s Wallpaper, the well-known wallpaper brand, are introducing Le Noof, a new premium dog accessory brand created for modern, design-conscious homes.

The inspiration behind Le Noof comes directly from the founders of Livette’s Wallpaper, Liv and John, and their personal experience as dog owners. After welcoming two French Bulldog brothers, Alfy and Birky, into their family, they found it surprisingly difficult to get dog accessories that were both high-quality and visually refined. This gap in the market, combined with their background in interior design, led to the creation of Le Noof.

Le Noof brings the founders design experience into a new category, offering dog accessories that feel natural within carefully designed interiors. The brand is built on the belief that pets are part of everyday life and that their accessories should be just as thoughtfully designed as the rest of the home.

The first Le Noof collection includes dog mats, beds, bowls, toys, harnesses, and travel accessories, all made from premium materials with a focus on comfort, durability, and timeless design. You can explore the full bed collection here! Selected products feature original Livette’s Wallpaper designs, allowing patterns traditionally used on walls to extend into other elements of the living space, creating a more cohesive interior look.

“Le Noof grew naturally from what we do at Livette’s Wallpaper,” says Liv, co-founder of both brands. “We design for real homes, and real homes include pets. With Le Noof, we wanted to create products that are practical, comfortable, and simple in design — for both dogs and their owners.”

Le Noof is designed for homeowners, interior designers, and architects who are looking for pet accessories that brings elegance and functionality. The collection is well suited for private residences as well as design-led residential and hospitality projects.

Together, Livette’s Wallpaper and Le Noof share the same design approach — treating interiors as a whole, where walls, furniture, and everyday objects, including pet accessories, work together in a considered and balanced way.

