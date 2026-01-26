'The Man I’ll Become': A Book to Help Boys Grow Without Feeling 'Wrong'

Every journey begins with a question. Who am I becoming?

A coming-of-age story for kids, and for the adults who want to walk alongside them, not push them. Special price to celebrate the launch.

You don’t have to know who you are yet. Growing up is learning to listen to yourself while you’re becoming.” — Francesco Bonomelli

NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing up today isn't easy.Many teenagers navigate adolescence carrying with them profound questions, emotions difficult to define, and the constant pressure to "fit in" before they've even had a chance to understand who they truly are. What they often lack is not sensitivity, but space: space to pause, listen, and feel supported, without judgment.This awareness gave rise to "The Man I'll Become," the new book by Italian author Francesco Bonomelli. Following the extremely positive reception of "L'Uomo che sarò" in Italy, Bonomelli has chosen to bring the project to an international audience with an English-language edition. "The Man I'll Become" conveys the same educational and humane message to families, educators, and young readers across diverse cultural contexts, while remaining faithful to the book's original spirit.The book is now available on Amazon and is intended for children aged 12 to 17, as well as parents, teachers, and educators who wish to support them on their journey of growth. "The Man I'll Become" is not an instruction manual, nor does it offer quick fixes. It is a coming-of-age story that intertwines narration and reflection, inviting readers to explore identity, emotions, choices, and courage. It doesn't tell a boy who he should become, but accompanies him as he discovers it for himself.A book born from a personal story"I wrote this book for my son, but to do so, I had to go back."The author explains that he began writing "The Man I'll Become" thinking about his fourteen-year-old son and the delicate moment he was going through. To achieve this, observing wasn't enough: he had to talk to him, listen to him, share time and silences.And, above all, he himself had to return to the boy he once was.Reliving those times meant remembering the questions never asked, the hidden insecurities, the deep need—often difficult to express—to feel seen, welcomed, and supported by an adult who was present.The idea of ​​writing a book like this actually arose several years earlier, during a series of training sessions for middle school students in his area. On those occasions, Bonomelli noticed something simple and powerful: the kids wanted to learn, needed support, and, contrary to popular belief, were still willing to listen to the words of adults.From there, a long process of reflection began, lasting several years, enriched by conversations with parents, educators, and professionals who work closely with adolescents every day. A journey based on listening, discussion, and questions rather than answers.Each chapter of the book stems from real experiences and authentic dialogues. Nothing is left to chance: every passage of the story is designed to respect the reader's internal pace, without pressure, without externally imposed expectations.Because growing up is not a race. It's a journey that requires space, trust, and presence.Leo, a boy like many othersThe protagonist's name is Leo, a choice made with intention. Leo is short for "lion." He's still a cub, but inside him, like in every boy, there's a strength waiting to emerge.Leo's journey through the book is a true journey of growth: learning to know himself, facing difficulties, falling and getting up again, and becoming strong not by being perfect or invincible, but by being aware. Strong enough to stay true to himself.A book to read and shareThe Man I'll Become can be read independently by young readers, but it's also meant to be shared with a trusted adult. Many families choose to read it together, using it as a starting point for conversations that often struggle to find space. Educators and counselors are already using the book as a tool to encourage listening, dialogue, and emotional education.The book doesn't provide pre-packaged answers.It creates pauses.It asks questions.It invites listening.To celebrate the official launch, the author has chosen to make the book as accessible as possible for a limited time: The paperback edition will be offered at the special price of $14.70 for the first 3 daysTitle: The Man I'll BecomeAuthor: Francesco BonomelliLanguage: EnglishAvailable on Amazon:

These are the first lines of the preface to the book The Man I’ll Become, read aloud.

