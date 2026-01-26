Scalise on Tim Walz: He’s a National Embarrassment

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) appeared on Fox Business Network's Mornings with Maria to discuss how the Trump Administration is making America safer, Tim Walz's failed leadership, and Senate Democrats' plan to shut down the government again. Additionally, Leader Scalise highlighted the benefits that hardworking Americans can expect from the Working Families Tax Cut this tax season.

On the Trump Administration making America safer:

“What we need to focus on, and President Trump laid it out really well, he's offered a path for these cities to be more cooperative, to make things easier, to not have incidents and chaos. And again, you don't have chaos in every other city, but Minneapolis. They need to turn down their violent rhetoric. They're calling ICE, Customs, and Border Patrol, Gestapo. They're calling them – they're saying they're there as occupying forces. That's driving people to push them out by any means necessary.

“Remember, it is a felony. It's against the law for a citizen to go and impede law enforcement when they're doing their job. They were there in Minnesota trying to get rid of a violent offender. This is important, Maria – ICE in the last year under President Trump has caught and arrested 416,000 criminals, violent criminals in communities, gotten them off the streets. That's people that are not terrorizing our communities. And oh, by the way, no coincidence that America today is seeing a 125-year low in our murder rate. We have the lowest murder rate we've had since 1900.”

On Governor Walz's failed leadership:

“He's said worse things than that. He's a national embarrassment, Maria. Oh, by the way, there is a major investigation going on: Chairman Comer and his committee just had a hearing a few weeks ago with whistleblowers with at least 10, maybe $20 billion of your tax money stolen by those groups in Minnesota that Tim Walz looked the other way because he knew that was going on. And so what is his answer to try to distract people? He just tells his citizens to go and harass ICE. And again, it's against the law to do that. And now he's putting his own citizens in harm's way, and he's putting ICE agents in harm's way. Let's remember, attacks against ICE agents are up 1,300% in part because you got some of these failed leaders that are encouraging their own citizens to go and think it's free rein, and it's not.”

On Senate Democrats threatening another government shutdown:

“Well, you can tell Chuck Schumer orchestrated the last one. It blew up in his face. He's trying to orchestrate another government shutdown because they want to defund police, not just ICE. All law enforcement. ICE is law enforcement. But look, you can go see what happened in the last shutdown. Here we go again. That funding bill, we passed all 12 funding bills out of the House. So the bills that they have include the Department of Defense. Yes, it includes ICE. It also includes your TSA agents. So what Chuck Schumer wants to shut down is even the ability for you to go to an airport, get on a plane, and fly for a vacation or go see a family member. That's what Chuck Schumer is trying to shut down. Not to mention that our military, our men and women in uniform, will have to be working without pay because of Chuck Schumer's political games. He's trying to appease his far-left base because he's scared AOC is going to beat him in a Democrat primary. This is disgraceful.”

On the Working Families Tax Cut’s benefits this tax season:

“Well, it's going to be a benefit to millions and millions of hardworking families. Maria, normally, tax season is not something you look forward to. For a lot of families this year, they're going to be getting money back because of what we did to pass that One Big Beautiful Bill. The average working family, not the millionaires and the billionaires, but working families, will get about $1,000 or more back this tax season because of what we passed in that Working Families Tax Cut. So no tax on tips, no tax on overtime. We kept rates low. We gave seniors a tax break. So your average senior citizen is going to get about a $6,000 deduction that was not in place last year because of President Trump's leadership. So all of that's going to be something that's going to put real money in the pockets of hardworking families as we work to repair the damage, mop up the mess of Joe Biden.”

###