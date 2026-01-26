Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market Forecast Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market Size Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market Share

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market to Surpass $10 billion in 2029. Within the broader Medical Equipment industry, which is expected to be $1,112 billion by 2029, the Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market in 2029, valued at $3,310 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,064 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for molecular diagnostics and growing investments in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market in 2029, valued at $2,891 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,826 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growing investments in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and favorable government initiatives.

What will be Largest Segment in the Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market in 2029?

The automated nucleic acid extraction devices market is segmented by type into instruments, kits and consumables. The instruments market will be the largest segment of the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market segmented by type, accounting for 39% or $3,920 million of the total in 2029. The instruments market will be supported by increasing demand for high-throughput sample processing in clinical and research settings, growing investment in laboratory automation across diagnostic labs, rising need for reproducible and contamination-free sample extraction, expanding application of molecular diagnostics in personalized medicine, surge in infectious disease outbreaks requiring rapid testing, government-backed healthcare modernization initiatives, and the growing adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms that rely on automated sample preparation.

The automated nucleic acid extraction devices market is segmented by product into fully automated and semi-automated. The fully automated market will be the largest segment of the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market segmented by product, accounting for 70% or $7,028 million of the total in 2029. The fully automated market will be supported by demand for minimal human intervention and reduced error rates, need for 24/7 high-throughput lab operations in pandemic readiness, increased funding for lab digitization and integration of robotics, growing shortage of skilled lab technicians globally, enhanced speed and reproducibility of results, expansion of centralized testing laboratories, and compatibility with laboratory information management systems (LIMS) for streamlined reporting.

The automated nucleic acid extraction devices market is segmented by end user into hospitals, diagnostic centers, forensic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic research institutes. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies market will be the largest segment of the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market segmented by end user, accounting for 30% or $3,036 million of the total in 2029. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies market will be supported by growing demand for nucleic acid-based therapeutics and vaccines, rise in biomarker discovery and validation research, increased investment in biomanufacturing and quality control labs, need for consistency and reproducibility in clinical trials, expansion of genomic profiling for drug development, use in monitoring genetic stability during product development, and collaboration with contract research organizations (CROs) requiring high-efficiency extraction.

What is the expected CAGR for the Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market leading up to 2029 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global automated nucleic acid extraction devices market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape clinical diagnostics, research throughput, public-health surveillance, and laboratory operational models worldwide.

Increasing Demand For Molecular Diagnostics - The increasing demand for molecular diagnostics will become a key driver of growth in the automated nucleic acid extraction devices market by 2029. As molecular tests become more common in detecting infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic conditions, labs require scalable and standardized extraction solutions, fueling market expansion. This demand also encourages innovation in automation technology to meet diverse clinical and research needs. As a result, the increasing demand for molecular diagnostics is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Expanding Genomic Research Activities - The expanding genomic research activities will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. As more laboratories engage in large-scale sequencing, gene editing, and molecular diagnostics, manual extraction methods become impractical due to time and labor constraints. Automated systems enable faster processing of diverse sample types with consistent quality, accelerating research timelines. This growth in genomic research thus directly fuels market adoption and innovation in automated extraction technologies. Consequently, the expanding genomic research activities is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Investments In Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing – The growing investments in biopharmaceutical manufacturing will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. As biopharma companies scale up research and development and production, they increasingly adopt automation to improve speed, standardization, and compliance with regulatory standards. This creates strong market pull for advanced, integrated extraction systems that can support large sample volumes and complex workflows. Therefore, this growing investments in biopharmaceutical manufacturing is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Favorable Government Initiatives – The favorable government initiatives will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029. Favorable government initiatives, such as increased funding for genomic research, disease surveillance, and precision medicine programs, drive demand for high-throughput and reliable nucleic acid extraction technologies. Public health agencies and research institutions often rely on automated systems to efficiently process large volumes of samples with high accuracy. Subsidies and grants for upgrading laboratory infrastructure also enable wider adoption of advanced automated extraction devices, especially in emerging markets. Additionally, regulatory support for molecular diagnostics encourages the integration of automated extraction into standardized clinical workflows. Consequently, the growth in favorable government initiatives is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Devices Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the fully automated nucleic acid extraction systems market, the automated nucleic acid extraction devices and kits market, and the automated nucleic acid extraction systems for pharma-biotech market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $6 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in workflow automation, rising demand for high-throughput sample processing, and the growing need for standardized, contamination-free nucleic acid extraction across clinical, research, and biopharmaceutical settings. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of automation technologies that enable faster, more reliable, and highly reproducible nucleic acid purification, fueling transformative growth within the broader automated nucleic acid extraction industry.

The fully automated nucleic acid extraction systems market is projected to grow by $3,146 million, the automated nucleic acid extraction devices and kits market by $1,507 million, and the automated nucleic acid extraction systems for pharma-biotech market by $1,227 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

