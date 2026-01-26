Eclat Institute Updates Singapore Study Places Map to 155 Venues

Jurong East, Vision Exchange Office Our Snack Corner Newton's Cradle

Free interactive directory now tracks 155 study venues across Singapore; press release shares research-backed habits for choosing the best study spots.

From Last-Minute Mugger to Independent IP learner” — Marcus Pang Yi Sheng

SINGAPORE, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eclat Institute today announced an update to its free "Study Places Near Me" resource, a live map and directory designed to help students plan focused study sessions around Singapore. The updated directory now tracks 155 venues across Central, East, West and North Singapore, including public libraries, community hubs, study cafes, bookable study rooms, and selected late-night options.The Study places near me in Singapore tool lets students filter by venue type and shortlist nearby options before cross-checking hours, access rules and seating policies on official pages. Eclat Institute notes that venue rules and opening hours can change; the page is stamped "Last updated 2026-01-06" and encourages users to re-check access details before travelling. The team also states that Wi-Fi, power and seat-type details are only listed when confirmed by the venue operator.Alongside the directory update, Eclat Institute shared a study-habits checklist aimed at helping students get more output from out-of-home study blocks:1) Plan for practice testing and distributed practice - self-quizzing and spacing study sessions over time are consistently supported in learning-science reviews, and they translate well to short library or cafe sessions.2) Match the space to the task - quieter rooms tend to support timed practice and error correction, while some students prefer light ambient noise for outlining and idea generation.3) Reduce friction - keep a two-venue backup plan (for example, a library plus a nearby cafe) for peak periods, and pack a consistent "study kit" (charger, paper, water, earplugs/headphones).4) Protect sleep - late-night sessions are common during exam periods, but research syntheses show sleep loss can impair memory; students should plan heavy learning earlier and use late hours for lighter review and planning.5) Make sessions measurable - set a single deliverable per block (one paper, one topic set, one summary sheet) and track what you completed, not just time spent."Students often lose momentum when the study environment is unpredictable - no seats, unclear rules, or long travel times," said a spokesperson for Eclat Institute. "Our goal is to make study planning simpler: find a nearby place, know the access constraints, and apply habits that are proven to work in real life."For students looking for free, air-conditioned spaces close to home, Singapore's community study areas are available across more than 270 Community Clubs/Centres and Residents' Committee Centres, offering individual/group study space and plug outlets.The updated map and directory are available now. Eclat Institute will continue refreshing listings and encourages venue operators and students to share updated access notes, seating guidance and hours.About Eclat InstituteEclat Institute is a Singapore-based education provider supporting IP and JC students through small-group classes and learning resources, including free planning tools and study guides.Media ContactEclat Institute - Media & PartnershipsPhone/WhatsApp: +65 9006 5997Email: hello@eclatinstitute.sg

