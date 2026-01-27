SealPath Sets New Standard in Data-Centric Security with Advanced Browser Protection and CAD Encryption Solutions

BILBAO, SPAIN, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SealPath, a global leader in Zero-Trust Data-Centric Security and Enterprise Digital Rights Management (DRM), today announced a significant leap forward in its technological roadmap. By prioritizing Advanced Browser Protection and specialized security for CAD environments, SealPath is addressing the most critical vulnerabilities in modern industrial and corporate collaboration. This strategic focus accompanies a period of robust international growth, as the company expands its footprint across key global markets.The Browser as the New Security FrontierAs organizations shift toward cloud-first strategies, the web browser has become the de facto operating system for the modern worker. However, this shift has opened new avenues for data leakage. SealPath’s latest innovations in Browser Protection are designed to close these gaps without compromising user productivity.Unlike traditional solutions that require cumbersome software installations, SealPath’s "Zero-Footprint" technology allows external partners and remote employees to access protected documents directly within the browser. This ensures that sensitive information—from financial reports to strategic plans—remains encrypted and under the organization’s control at all times.Learn more about our approach to modern data security: https://www.sealpath.com/blog/web-protector/ Securing the Crown Jewels: Intellectual Property in CADFor the manufacturing, architecture, and engineering sectors, CAD files represent the "crown jewels" of the company. These files are notoriously difficult to protect due to their complexity and the need for high-performance collaboration across global supply chains.SealPath has refined its integration with leading CAD platforms (such as AutoCAD, SolidWorks, and others), allowing designers to share 2D and 3D files with the confidence that their intellectual property is safeguarded. The solution provides:• Dynamic Access Control: Revoke access even after the file has been downloaded or shared.• Granular Permissions: Control who can view, edit, or export designs.• Comprehensive Audit Trails: Real-time visibility into who is accessing sensitive blueprints.Explore our specialized CAD protection solutions: https://www.sealpath.com/cad-files-protection/ A Strategy Driven by Global Growth and InnovationThe focus on these high-impact technical areas is the engine behind SealPath’s recent commercial success. The company has reported a significant increase in its international client base, driven by the urgent need for compliance with stringent regulations such as GDPR, NIS2, and UK Cyber Essentials.This growth is not merely a reflection of market demand, but a result of SealPath’s commitment to a "Data-Centric" philosophy. By attaching security directly to the file itself, SealPath ensures that protection persists regardless of the device, network, or storage location.Read more about SealPath’s vision and company growth: https://www.sealpath.com/compliance-data-security-solutions/

