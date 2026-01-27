As Fort Worth Thaws Out, Home Sewer Breaks Increase

Mother addresses a recent sewer main break at a Fort Worth, TX home. New Schedule 40 PVC sewer pipes reduce the risk of frost heave damage. Mother Modern Plumbing provides leak detection service to Fort Worth, TX.

Drastic freeze-thaw temperature changes cause spike in Fort Worth sewer repair projects

When freezes happen less often the shrink-swell effects are bigger, It makes your soil heave up and pulls your pipe with it.” — Steven Smith, Responsible Master Plumber, Mother Modern Plumbing

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a weekend of sleet and freezing temperatures, Fort Worth residents woke up to warmer temperatures and a “return to normalcy”. So why are so many local homes experiencing long-term freeze damage to their sewer pipes?Local plumbing experts like the team at Mother Modern Plumbing note an increase in sewer repair calls in the week following freezing events- specifically when Fort Worth immediately bounces back to warmer temperatures.Mother’s Responsible Master Plumber Steven Smith explains this phenomenon is due to DFW’s specific blend of older sewer pipes, clay-rich soil, and slab-on-grade foundations.“Sewer lines come out from under your slab to enter your home,” Smith explains. “When they cross the frost line in your yard, they’re exposed to a ton of pressure from expanding soil as it thaws out. That causes a ton of breaks and leaks.”Fort Worth (and most of North Texas) sits on black clay soil, which shrinks and swells drastically based on its moisture content. As black clay thaws out and swells, it places up to 10,000 pounds of pressure per square foot on everything within it- including your sewer main.Smith says this extreme pressure is why most sewer repairs after a winter freeze happen so close to your house.“We call it a ‘shear point’, because your pipe literally gets caught and snapped between your concrete slab and the high-pressure soil,” he states.Over the past 3 years, Mother’s Fort Worth team notes consistent post-freeze sewer line repairs in older Fort Worth neighborhoods like Oakhurst and White Settlement. These homes feature aging sewer materials, often cast iron pipes installed in the 1960s and 1970s.These degraded, heavy materials are highly susceptible to joint separations and breaks under the stress of thawing clay soil.It’s easy to ignore the impact of freezing events in a relatively mild winter. Fort Worth will experience less freezes in 2026 than recent years, with average lows projected in the upper 30s. But warmer winters make the impact of reduced freezing events more significant on buried plumbing lines.“When freezes happen less often the shrink-swell effects can be bigger,” Smith explains. “It makes your soil heave up and pulls your pipe with it.”This ‘frost heave’ effect adds stress to sewer pipe joints. It also creates empty pockets underneath sewer lines. As pipes settle back down, this creates a “bellying” effect where they sag and cause backups.Smith advises Fort Worth homeowners to look for telltale signs of sewer pipe damage inside their homes. Chief among these are gurgling noises in your shower and toilet, slow-draining sinks, and new visible cracks in the slab foundation.“Sewer lines are buried, but thankfully symptoms are pretty easy to spot,” Smith says. “If you hear gurgling or see slow drains, give your plumber a call.”###About Mother Modern PlumbingMother Modern Plumbing is a residential plumbing company based in Dallas-Fort Worth, known for its diagnostic expertise and clear, fixed pricing. The company provides a tech-driven approach to cast iron sewer pipe replacement and rerouting focused on non-invasive diagnostics, camera inspections and Schedule 40 PVC materials. Learn more at callmother.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.