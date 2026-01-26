Monday, January 26, 2026
CANADA, January 26 - Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to make life more affordable for Canadians.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 8:15 a.m.
Greater Toronto Area, Ontario
12:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford.
Closed to media
1:15 p.m. The Prime Minister and the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, will visit a local business.
Note for media:
