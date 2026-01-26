Submit Release
News Search

There were 120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,444 in the last 365 days.

Monday, January 26, 2026

CANADA, January 26 - Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to make life more affordable for Canadians.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 8:15 a.m.

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

12:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford.

Closed to media

1:15 p.m. The Prime Minister and the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, will visit a local business.

Note for media:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Monday, January 26, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.