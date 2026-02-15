Statement by Prime Minister Carney on National Flag of Canada Day

CANADA, February 15 - “Since 1965, the Maple Leaf has stood as the symbol of a strong, diverse, and ambitious country. It flies over our diplomatic missions and military operations around the world. It is worn by members of the Canadian Armed Forces who defend our sovereignty and protect our freedoms. When people around the world see the Maple Leaf on a sleeve of a uniform or the back of a truck, they see hope. They get help.

In a more dangerous and divided world, the Maple Leaf is a salient reminder that Canadians are strongest when we are united.

On this Flag Day, the Maple Leaf flies at half-mast on Parliament Hill and across Canada for the people of Tumbler Ridge. As the community endures the unimaginable, our flag carries a message from an entire nation in mourning: all of Canada is with you. We will always be with you.”