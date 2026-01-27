Krishen Iyer to Expand KIV Capital

KIV Capital backs visionary founders with smart capital, deep strategy, and long-term alignment to build enduring companies.

KIV Capital is rapidly expanding its investment footprint, spanning multifamily real estate, specialty assets, and the emerging green energy sector.” — Krishen Iyer

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KIVCapital.com Launches Founder-First Investment Platform to Accelerate Visionary GrowthKIVCapital.com today announced the launch of its founder, Krishen Iyer 's, first investment platform, designed to support high-potential entrepreneurs with strategic capital and long-term partnership. Blending entrepreneurial expertise, flexible financing, and ecosystem access, KIVCapital focuses on empowering people—not just ideas. Led by Founder & Managing Partner Krishen Iyer and supported by his team, the platform prioritizes collaborative growth, aligned incentives, and sustainable value creation across sectors including technology, climate, health, consumer innovation, and fintech. KIVCapital exists to elevate bold ideas and the teams building them.

