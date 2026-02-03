EcomHint Launches AI-Powered Conversion Rate Optimization Tool for Shopify and WooCommerce

EcomHint helps online stores identify what’s hurting sales and understand what to fix first, using an AI-powered conversion audit.

While reviewing hundreds of ecommerce stores, the same mistakes appeared again and again. EcomHint was built to help merchants avoid them before they cost sales.” — Jakub Rusniok, founder of EcomHint

CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EcomHint today announced the launch of its AI-powered conversion rate optimization tool designed for Shopify and WooCommerce merchants. The tool helps store owners identify conversion issues across their shopping journey and provides clear, step-by-step guidance on how to fix them.Ecommerce teams often know their store can convert better, but identifying what to fix first is slow and unclear. Data is scattered across analytics tools, audits are time-consuming, and prioritization is often based on opinion rather than impact. EcomHint was created to simplify this process and help merchants focus on the changes that matter most.Before launch, the tool was tested with a group of early users, including store owners and ecommerce practitioners. Their feedback was used to refine issue detection, improve explanations, and make fix recommendations more practical and easier to apply. The result is a tool built around real-world merchant needs rather than theoretical CRO checklists.EcomHint scans the entire shopping journey, including the homepage, product pages, cart, and checkout. It generates a clear audit report that highlights issues, explains why they affect conversions, and provides step-by-step fix instructions. The audit is read-only, requires no installation, and does not modify the store. It runs in minutes and evaluates dozens of conversion factors, including UX clarity, performance, basic on-page SEO, mobile usability, and trust signals.The tool is positioned as a practical starting point for Shopify and WooCommerce optimization, especially for store owners who are not ready to invest in a CRO agency. Instead of listing problems without context, EcomHint explains the reasoning behind each issue and shows how to fix it, helping merchants improve both their store and their understanding of conversion optimization.HOW THE AUDIT WORKSEcomHint combines AI-based visual analysis, technical checks, and Lighthouse performance metrics to review key parts of the store, including:- Homepage trust signals and value proposition clarity- Product page layout and information hierarchy- Cart and checkout friction points- Mobile responsiveness and page speedAVAILABILITY AND ACCESSA free preview audit is available, allowing store owners to see their top issues with full explanations and fix instructions at no cost. Full access to the complete audit, including all detected issues, prioritization scoring, and the ability to re-run audits after changes, is available via a monthly plan.EcomHint recommendations are based on analysis of more than 700 ecommerce stores and established conversion rate optimization best practices. Merchants can review a Shopify or WooCommerce store in minutes. The tool is available now at ecomhint.com.ABOUT ECOMHINTEcomHint is an AI-powered conversion rate optimization tool that helps ecommerce teams identify and prioritize issues that reduce conversions. It analyzes store pages and produces an actionable report so merchants know what to fix first and why it matters.

