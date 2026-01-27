Ekam Knowledge Foundation - The first FDI from UK in Ayodhya launched

Shila Sthapna Bhoomi Poojan sthal Founders doing Pooja

Ekam Knowledge Foundation’—representing the first FDI from the UK in Ayodhya—formally launched with a holy Bhoomi Poojan ceremony.

AYODHYA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the sacred festival of Basant Panchmi and Saraswati Puja, ‘ Ekam Knowledge Foundation ’—representing the first Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from the UK in Ayodhya—formally launched the construction of the ‘Ekam Cultural Centre’ with a holy Bhoomi Poojan ceremony. Rooted in Vedic traditions, this event laid the foundation for a visionary campus dedicated to the confluence of ancient wisdom and modern innovation.The primary highlight of the ceremony was its deep spiritual roots, featuring Vedic chanting by eminent priests specially invited from Kashi. As the sun rose on the day dedicated to the Goddess of Knowledge, Maa Saraswati, the echo of mantras filled the 25-acre riverside atmosphere in Milkipur with new energy. This energy reflects Ekam’s mission, where Dharma, sustainability, and future skills meet.Global and Local ParticipationThe event saw massive public participation, reflecting the wide acceptance of Ekam’s vision. Approximately 500 people attended in person, including global citizens, Shri Chandrabhanu Paswan (MLA, Milkipur), the District Panchayat President, local community leaders, representatives from Invest UP, academics, and artisans. Meanwhile, the online platform connected Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) back to their Indian roots.Voices of SupportSeveral dignitaries and thinkers shared their enthusiasm during the program. Shri Chandrabhanu Paswan, MLA Milkipur, Ayodhya, stated, "Ayodhya, and indeed all of India, needs initiatives that not only preserve our heritage but also use it as a foundation for the future. We wish Ekam the very best for the construction of this temple of knowledge."The Vision of EkamThe Ekam Cultural Centre is not just a physical space; it is a "Knowledge and Cultural Complex." The first phase of construction focuses on eco-friendly residential units and a spiritual center. The project is primarily based on three pillars:Vedic Knowledge: Integrating traditional values into contemporary education.Sustainability: Utilizing local architecture and environmentally sensitive materials, such as Vedic concrete and thatched structures.Society 5.0: Preparing the future generation with future-ready skills linked to their cultural identity.Ashish Shukla, Director of Ekam Educational Foundation, said, "Today, we have not just performed a Bhoomi Poojan, but have sown the seeds of a cultural renaissance. The echo of Kashi’s mantras reminds us that our foundation is as spiritual as it is physical."The ceremony concluded with Saraswati Vandana and the announcement of the 'Vidyarambham' campaign, through which global citizens are invited to contribute to the establishment of this historic institution.About Ekam Knowledge Foundation:Ekam Knowledge Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to building a world-class cultural and educational complex in Ayodhya. Its mission is to bridge the gap between traditional Indian knowledge systems and modern societal needs through sustainable architecture and holistic learning.

