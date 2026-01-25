City activating emergency Warming Centre at Bennetto Community Centre

HAMILTON, ON – In response to extreme cold weather conditions and to prioritize the health and safety of residents, the City of Hamilton is activating an emergency Warming Centre for individuals who may be in need of a warm space.

Open to anyone who may need reprieve from the outdoors, the City will operate a 24/7 warming centre at Bennetto Community Centre from 7 p.m. Saturday January 24, 2026 until such time that a decision has been made to de-activate.

“During periods of extreme cold, our top priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents”, said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “The opening of this Warming Centre reflects our commitment to providing a safe, welcoming space for those who may be at risk during harsh weather conditions. We encourage anyone in need to make use of the service and to continue to look out for one another during this time.”

The City recently expanded spaces for the unhoused and vulnerable made available through collaboration with our community partners, Good Shepherd, YWCA and St. Matthew’s, which includes:

5 additional beds for women at Mary’s Place

20 additional overnight spaces for men at GS Cathedral

Expansion within the family system

5 additional spaces at Carole Anne’s Place

Extended hours at Cathedral Café from 9 am to 9 pm

St. Matt’s at St. Paul’s Coach House extended hours from 9 pm to 9 am (gap in service from 9 am to 12 pm on Sunday January 25)

The City’s Housing Focused Street Outreach Team continues to provide support 7 days a week to connect homeless individuals with services and supports. As part of an immediate response to extreme weather and increased need, the Outreach Team is extending hours of service and reach across the community.

The City continues to monitor conditions closely and will adjust supports as required in coordination with community partners.

In addition to these temporary capacity expansions, the City’s overnight drop-in and evening warming spaces continue to operate from December 1 to March 31, regardless of outdoor temperatures as part of the City’s Winter Response Strategy, including:

5 evening warming spaces for people of all genders at Mission Services Night Link

45 overnight warming spaces for women and gender-diverse individuals at Mission Services Willow’s Place

35 overnight drop-in spaces for women and gender-diverse individuals at YWCA Carole Anne’s Place

Up to 50 overnight warming spaces for men at Urban Core’s St. Paul’s Church

City of Hamilton Recreation Centres and Hamilton Public Library branches are available as warming spaces during regular business hours. For more information visit hamilton.ca/cold.

The best place for you during a Cold Weather Alert is indoors. If you must be outside:

Dress in layers of clothing and keep inner layers dry. Wet clothing increases the risk of cold injury.

Protect your face, ears and hands with a scarf, hat, and gloves.

To protect your feet, socks must be dry. Wool is a good material to keep your feet dry.

Drink warm fluids, but avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Avoid strenuous exercise

Quick Facts:

Bennetto Community Centre is located at 450 Hughson St. North

The City’s Winter Response Strategy operates annually from December 1 to March 31, regardless of the temperature outdoors

Additional Resources: