Adair Technology LLC Named Leader in Managed IT at MSP Summit 2026

Owasso-Based MSP Recognized for Excellence in Client Success, Operational Maturity, and Innovation in the US-South Region

OWASSO, OK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adair Technology LLC, a leading provider of IT services for small and midsized businesses across Oklahoma and the United States, has been honored with the prestigious Leader in Managed IT Award in the US-South category. The award was presented at MSP Summit 2026, held January 20-22 in Plano, Texas.The Leader in Managed IT Awards, presented by The 20, recognize managed service providers (MSPs) that exemplify leadership in today's rapidly evolving IT landscape. Winners are selected based on consistent client success and satisfaction, strong operational maturity and execution, sustainable growth and service performance, and a demonstrated commitment to innovation and world-class IT delivery."Being named a Leader in Managed IT is about more than revenue or size. It's about impact – on clients, teams, and the broader MSP community," according to The 20's announcement of the awards program.CEO Mark Adair accepted the award on stage during the conference. "I am thankful to The 20 for the award and recognition," said Adair. "Sharing this with the team is a treat. It takes effort from many people and I am thankful for all involved. The award was a welcome surprise that helps validate we are on the right path with the right people."MSP Summit has quickly grown into a premier industry event, attracting more than 100 providers from across the U.S. and Canada. The conference focuses on the realities MSPs face today, including AI and automation, growth strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and modern sales and marketing approaches.About Adair Technology LLCAdair Technology LLC provides comprehensive IT services for small and midsized businesses in Oklahoma and across the United States. Based in Owasso, Oklahoma, the company delivers managed IT solutions designed to help businesses leverage technology for growth, security, and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.adairtechnology.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.