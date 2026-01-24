Gov. McMaster's Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration Request Approved

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced that his request to President Donald Trump for a federal emergency disaster declaration to provide federal aid to supplement state and local response efforts to the winter storm has been approved.

The declaration provides Direct Federal Assistance to South Carolina, meaning access to federal personnel and equipment for all 46 South Carolina counties and the Catawba Indian Nation under the federal Public Assistance (PA) program. More information about the PA program can be found here.

A federal emergency declaration request is available when a hazard event is imminent and federal assistance may be needed to support preparations and initial response. The State Emergency Operations Center will continue to monitor reports of damage and response costs to determine if further requests for federal assistance are needed.

