Digital strategist who coined 'Answer Engine Optimization' says SEO and GEO each address only one-third of how AI works. Introduces unified AIEO framework.

SEO and GEO each address only one-third of how AI works. Optimizing for one while ignoring the others is like sitting on a three-legged stool—with two legs missing.” — Jason Barnard, CEO of Kalicube

SOMMIèRES, FRANCE, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 22, 2026, Google launched 'Personal Intelligence' in AI Mode, connecting Gemini to users' Gmail and Photos for personalized AI responses. For Jason Barnard, the digital strategist who coined ' Answer Engine Optimization ' in 2018, the announcement validated a framework he has been building for over a decade: the Algorithmic Trinity The Partial Solutions Problem.SEO practitioners focus on search engine rankings. GEO advocates, following the framework coined by Princeton and IIT Delhi researchers in November 2023, focus on visibility in Large Language Model outputs. Each approach, Barnard argues, optimizes for only one piece of a three-part system."SEO ignores LLMs and Knowledge Graphs. GEO ignores search engines and Knowledge Graphs," said Barnard. "But AI assistants don't work that way. ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude etc all pull from search results, language models, AND knowledge graphs simultaneously. Optimizing for one while ignoring the others is like sitting on a three-legged stool - with two legs missing."The Algorithmic Trinity (Coined 2024).Barnard's Algorithmic Trinity framework, coined in 2024, identifies three interconnected systems that power modern AI assistants:1. Search Engines: Discovery and ranking. Where AI systems find information about your brand.2. Large Language Models: Content generation. How AI systems synthesize and present information about your brand.3. Knowledge Graphs: Entity understanding. Whether AI systems recognize your brand as a distinct, trustworthy entity with verified attributes."When Gemini pulls your flight confirmation from Gmail and suggests restaurants near your hotel, it's using all three systems," said Barnard. "It searched for restaurants. It used a knowledge graph to understand which entities are restaurants versus attractions. It used the LLM to generate a personalized recommendation. That's the Algorithmic Trinity in action."From ZMOT to Zero-Sum Moment in AI : The AI Evolution of Decision Theory.In 2011, Google introduced the 'Zero Moment of Truth' (ZMOT) - the moment when consumers research online before making purchasing decisions. It transformed marketing by recognizing that customers don't walk into stores uninformed; they've already searched, compared, and formed opinions.Barnard argues that ZMOT described a world of human research and multiple options. The AI era demands a new framework. In 2023, he coined the 'Zero-Sum Moment in AI' the critical point where an AI recommends a single, most credible solution to a user's problem. There is one single answer."ZMOT was about winning the research phase. The Zero-Sum Moment in AI is about being THE answer," said Barnard. "When someone asks Perplexity 'What's the best CRM for small businesses?' and it recommends one solution, that's a Zero-Sum Moment. The brands it didn't recommend lost—not because they weren't good, but because the AI didn't trust them enough to stake its credibility on them."A Decade of Documented Foresight.Barnard's framework is built on a documented track record of anticipating algorithmic shifts years before they became mainstream:- 2012: He coined 'Brand SERP', the search results for a brand name, identifying it as the algorithmic verdict on brand identity.- 2015: Founded Kalicube with the thesis that machine understanding of entities would become the foundation of digital marketing.- 2018: Coined 'Answer Engine Optimization' in a Trustpilot whitepaper and BrightonSEO presentation,five years before ChatGPT made 'answer engines' mainstream.- 2023: Coined 'Zero-Sum Moment', superseding Google's ZMOT for the AI decision-making era.- 2024: Coined 'Algorithmic Trinity', the unifying framework validated by Google's Personal Intelligence launch.This track record has earned recognition from inside the search engines themselves. Google's John Mueller stated: "From Google's side, [Knowledge Panels] are just algorithmic... I honestly don't know anyone else externally who has as much insight." Microsoft Bing's Fabrice Canel endorsed Barnard's Brand SERP methodology as the strategic approach for AI-era visibility.AI Assistive Engine Optimization: The Complete Framework.To address the Algorithmic Trinity, Barnard introduces AI Assistive Engine Optimization (AIEO), a comprehensive discipline that optimizes brand presence across all three systems. Where SEO focuses on search and GEO focuses on LLMs, AIEO encompasses both while adding the critical Knowledge Graph layer."AIEO isn't a replacement for SEO or GEO, it's the umbrella that includes them," said Barnard. "SEO is a tactic within AIEO. GEO is a tactic within AIEO. But neither is sufficient alone. You need all three layers working together."The Next Step: AI Assistive Agent Optimization.Google’s Personal Intelligence signals what will become mainstream next. Barnard predicts that within 18 months, AI assistants will evolve from engines that recommend to agents that act: booking restaurants, purchasing products, and making decisions autonomously."AIEO addresses the current reality: AI that drives human decisions. AI Assistive Agent Optimization (AAO) prepares for the coming reality: AI that makes decisions and acts," said Barnard. "When an agent books a hotel for you, there's no list of options. There's one choice. The Zero-Sum Moment becomes absolute, and the brands that AI trusts in 2026 will be the brands it selects in 2027 and beyond."The Bottom Line"I've spent 27 years studying how search algorithms decide what to show people," said Barnard. "The pattern is always the same: understand, then trust, then recommend. That pattern applies whether you're optimizing for Google in 2010, ChatGPT in 2024, or AI agents in 2027. The Algorithmic Trinity is the foundation. AIEO is the discipline. And AAO is where it's all heading. Google's Personal Intelligence update just proved my thesis."About KalicubeKalicube is a Digital Brand Intelligence company that helps brands optimize their presence across the Algorithmic Trinity. The company's platform, Kalicube Pro, analyzes 25 billion data points across 73 million brand profiles to track how AI systems understand, represent, and recommend brands across Google Search, Google AI Mode, Bing, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Grok, You.com, Gemini, and Claude.About Jason BarnardJason Barnard is CEO of Kalicube and a 27-year veteran of algorithmic analysis. He coined 'Brand SERP' (2012), 'Answer Engine Optimization' (2018), 'Zero-Sum Moment' (2023), and 'Algorithmic Trinity' (2024). His work has been validated by Google, recognized by Search Engine Land and Semrush, and endorsed by representatives from both Google and Bing.

