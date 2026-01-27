NAYEE Launches CountriesDB, a Developer-First Global Country Data Platform with Widgets and API

CountriesDB logo - a developer-first platform for ISO-compliant country and subdivision data.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAYEE LLC today announced the launch of CountriesDB , its first product and a developer-first platform designed to provide reliable, structured global country and subdivision data for modern applications.CountriesDB delivers ISO 3166-1 and ISO 3166-2 compliant data , covering countries and their administrative subdivisions such as states, regions, and provinces. In addition to its API, the platform’s core feature is a set of easy-to-use, framework-agnostic widgets that can be embedded into virtually any web form or application.These widgets are designed to work across all major web frameworks and environments and include translations into more than 50 languages, enabling developers to offer localized country and subdivision selection out of the box. This approach allows teams to implement consistent, user-friendly geographic inputs without building and maintaining custom localization logic.CountriesDB addresses common data inconsistencies encountered in global software. For example, it standardizes edge cases such as U.S. territories like Guam, which are frequently misrepresented as standalone countries or duplicated entries (e.g. “Guam” versus “US-Guam”) across different datasets. The platform also supports multi-level administrative subdivisions, ensuring accurate representation of countries with complex regional hierarchies.“CountriesDB was created to solve a problem we repeatedly encountered when building international software products,” said the founder of NAYEE LLC. “Country and subdivision data is foundational, yet often treated as an afterthought. Our goal was to make it both technically reliable and extremely easy to integrate, while supporting real-world localization needs.”Beyond ISO compliance, CountriesDB is designed with extensibility and long-term maintenance in mind. The platform supports structured identifiers, standardized codes, and localization-ready data models, making it suitable for SaaS platforms, fintech applications, e-commerce systems, travel services, and other software operating across multiple jurisdictions.The launch of CountriesDB marks the first step in NAYEE’s broader roadmap of developer-focused data products. NAYEE LLC plans to expand the platform with additional tooling and datasets aimed at simplifying the development of globally scalable software.CountriesDB is available immediately, with documentation and integration resources accessible through the official website.

