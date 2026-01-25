Harvard-Incubated Startup Ibex Announces AI-Powered LinkedIn Client Acquisition Service

Many founders know LinkedIn matters, but they lack the expertise and time to turn it into real conversations and clients.” — Fabian Dietrich

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ibex , a client acquisition agency backed by the Harvard Innovation Lab , officially announced its AI-powered LinkedIn client acquisition service, which has already been helping small businesses, solopreneurs, and software startups generate new clients. The service combines targeted outreach with proprietary software and AI-supported systems to improve prospect selection, personalization, and overall campaign performance.“Many founders know LinkedIn matters, but they lack the expertise and time to turn it into real conversations and clients”, said Fabian Dietrich, co-founder of Ibex. “We’ve been working with clients on their LinkedIn outreach game, and the results show that a structured, AI-enabled approach can consistently generate new opportunities without the need for a full marketing team.”LinkedIn, with more than 1 billion members across over 200 countries and territories (source: LinkedIn), has become the dominant platform for B2B lead generation. It is estimated that the platform accounts for roughly 80 % of all B2B social media leads . Despite this potential, many small businesses struggle to leverage the platform effectively due to limited time, experience, and resources.Ibex’s service addresses this gap by managing the LinkedIn outreach process end-to-end. Clients benefit from a data-driven approach that identifies the right prospects, crafts compelling messages, and ensures consistent follow-up, turning LinkedIn into a repeatable source of new business rather than an experimental marketing channel.Ibex has already supported clients across technology, consulting, real estate, and financial services. The growing importance of LinkedIn in client acquisition reflects a broader change in how small businesses grow. As trust, relevance, and direct communication become more valuable, platforms that enable personal connections are gaining influence. For many founders and solopreneurs, LinkedIn is no longer optional.

