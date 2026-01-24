NEBRASKA, January 24 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Issues Executive Order to Help Meet Power Generation Needs

LINCOLN, NE – Due to sub-zero and dangerous temperatures that have moved across the state, Governor Jim Pillen has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency, allowing power providers to take necessary steps to ensure that the state’s power supply is sufficient to protect the health and wellbeing of Nebraskans. Additionally, entities with the ability to generate electricity are asked to take actions that will ensure preservation of the electrical grid.

The Governor’s order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until February 27, 2026.

