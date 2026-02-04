Global Fragrance Convention (FRAGCON)

Global Fragrance Convention 2026.

The fragrance-first convention will bring together brands, creators, and industry leaders August 14–15, 2026.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMMEDIATE REALESE HOUSTON TEXAS UNITED STATESFRAGCON 2026, the Global Fragrance Convention, is set to make its highly anticipated debut in Houston, Texas, bringing the fragrance world together in one bold, immersive destination. Taking place August 14–15, 2026, at Bayou City Event Center, FRAGCON is designed as a large-scale, fragrance-first convention that celebrates scent in all its forms and at every level of the industry.Spanning more than 20,000 square feet, FRAGCON 2026 will host 60–80 curated exhibitors across fine fragrance, niche and ultra-niche perfume, body care, skincare, fragrance oils, body butters, candles, and home scent. With an anticipated attendance of approximately 3,000 people per day, the event is positioned to be one of the most exciting fragrance gatherings to hit Houston and the surrounding region.FRAGCON is not a traditional beauty expo. It is intentionally fragrance-focused, filling a long-standing gap in the industry by creating one unified space where brands, creators, media, retailers, distributors, and fragrance enthusiasts can connect, collaborate, and experience scent on a deeper level. From immersive scent environments and hands-on brand activations to large-format exhibits and experiential installations, FRAGCON is built to engage the senses and leave a lasting impression.Attendees can expect a dynamic mix of discovery and connection, including immersive brand storytelling, interactive experiences, educational programming, media and creator engagement, and structured networking opportunities designed to spark partnerships and elevate visibility. For brands and sponsors, FRAGCON offers direct access to a highly engaged audience, premium brand exposure, and the opportunity to be part of a convention people travel for, plan around, and talk about long after it ends.With a global outlook and a strong emphasis on scale, professionalism, and community, FRAGCON 2026 positions itself as the premier annual gathering for the fragrance industry, bringing together established leaders, emerging voices, and innovators shaping the future of scent. Everything fragrance lives here.FRAGCON 2026 will take place August 14–15, 2026, at Bayou City Event Center, located at 9401 Knight Road, Houston, Texas.For updates, registration, exhibitor opportunities, sponsorship opportunities, and media applications, visit www.globalfragranceconvention.com MEDIA CONTACTDaniel GallinetMedia Relations — FRAGCONEmail: press@globalfragranceconvention.comWebsite: www.globalfragranceconvention.com

