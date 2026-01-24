Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,214 in the last 365 days.

Statewide

About the Governor

Mikie Sherrill

U.S. Naval Academy graduate, Navy helicopter pilot, former federal prosecutor, wife, and mother of four kids – Mikie Sherrill ran for governor to make life easier and more affordable for Garden State families. Her career has been defined by service to her country and New Jersey, and she previously served in Congress representing New Jersey's 11th Congressional District.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statewide

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.