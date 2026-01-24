About the Governor Mikie Sherrill U.S. Naval Academy graduate, Navy helicopter pilot, former federal prosecutor, wife, and mother of four kids – Mikie Sherrill ran for governor to make life easier and more affordable for Garden State families. Her career has been defined by service to her country and New Jersey, and she previously served in Congress representing New Jersey's 11th Congressional District.

