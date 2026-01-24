Ernest Johnson Sentenced to Serve 12 Years

January 23, 2026

(Juneau, AK) â€“ Last week, Ernest Roy Johnson Jr., 37, was sentenced on two counts of Attempted Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

Johnsonâ€™s convictions were based on a June 2024 incident in which Johnson attempted to have sex with an unconscious woman inside a parking garage elevator in downtown Juneau.Â Johnson has a prior conviction for sexual assault from 2010, which similarly involved him assaulting an unconscious individual.

Johnson was found guilty of the charges following a jury trial in Sept. of last year. At sentencing, the State argued for the Court to impose an aggravated sentence that went beyond the presumptive sentencing range of 12 to 20 years. While the Court did find that multiple aggravating factors applied and no mitigating factors applied, Johnson was ultimately sentenced to 20 years with 8 years suspended.

Former Detective Mattie Shriver with the Juneau Police Department investigated the case. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary prosecuted the case with Paralegals Marley Hettinger and Laurine Araneta, and Legal Assistant Katie Green of the Juneau District Attorneyâ€™s Office.

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.