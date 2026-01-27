SomaTX Design Inc. Accepted into AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP Accelerator Program

KneeMo®: a smart wearable device that uses motion-sensing technology to deliver vibration timed to movement.

SomaTX Design Inc. is the maker of KneeMo®, a smart wearable device designed to reduce knee pain and improve quadriceps muscle function during activity.

MINDEN, NV, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SomaTX Design Inc., a health technology company developing innovative, non-invasive solutions to support mobility and quality of life for individuals with musculoskeletal pain, today announced that it has been accepted into the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP accelerator program, an 8-week program designed to elevate promising early-stage AgeTech startups.

SomaTX Design Inc. is the maker of KneeMo®, a smart wearable device designed to reduce knee pain and improve quadriceps muscle function during activity by delivering vibration precisely timed to movement using motion-sensing technology. KneeMo is intended to support people living with chronic knee pain who want to remain active and independent.

Participation in the AgeTech Collaborative accelerator will provide SomaTX with access to mentorship, industry expertise, and a network of innovators focused on addressing the real-world needs of aging populations. Through the program, SomaTX aims to refine its go-to-market and partnership strategy and further validate how KneeMo can support mobility and independence as people age.

“Being accepted into the AgeTech Collaborative accelerator is an exciting milestone for our team,” said Jenny Hledik, co-inventor of KneeMo® and Chief Operating Officer at SomaTX Design Inc. “We look forward to learning from the program’s network and applying these insights to help people stay active and independent as they age.”

Tom Andriacchi, President at SomaTX Design Inc. and KneeMo® co-inventor, added, “knee pain shouldn’t be a barrier to staying active and independent. Our participation in the AgeTech Collaborative reinforces our mission to help people maintain mobility and live life on their own terms. We’re excited to collaborate with other innovators who share our commitment to improving quality of life for aging populations.”

AgeTech Collaborative from AARP is an unparalleled innovation ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge thinkers in the longevity tech space to champion meaningful advances so that everyone can choose how they live as they age.

About SomaTX Design Inc.

SomaTX Design Inc. is a health technology company focused on enhancing mobility and quality of life for individuals with musculoskeletal pain through innovative, non-invasive solutions. Its flagship product, KneeMo®, is a smart wearable device that uses motion-sensing technology to deliver vibration timed to movement, helping reduce knee pain and improve muscle function during activity.

For more information, visit www.thekneemo.com.

