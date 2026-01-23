Montana exposes $54.7M Obamacare fraud scheme

Staff | Glenn Beck

January 20, 2026

Montana’s Auditor and Commissioner of Insurance, James Brown, has just blown the lid off a shocking healthcare fraud poised o rob taxpayers of a staggering $54.7 million dollars.

Fraudsters from outside Montana, using out-of-state facilities, sent recruiters to Native American reservations to target those with addiction, promising free luxury rehab in California. They tricked 207 struggling Americans into signing fraudulent forms for fake Obamacare health plans. These victims were then transported to rundown houses or Airbnbs posing as treatment centers, where they got little to no care; all the while, providers were billed $9,000 daily for these so-called “services.” When “treatment” ended, many were simply abandoned without a way home and left with massive medical debt.

The whole operation was designed to steal money from Obamacare– and ultimately from taxpayers.

But unlike the leadership of Minnesota, who are still tangled in the web of the Somali fraud case, Montana has taken strong, decisive action by cancelling 80 of these fraudulent policies right away in partnership with the Trump administration– recovering $23.3 million of stolen funds.

The difference is clear: Montana is treating this like the serious crime it is and taking aggressive steps to protect people and taxpayers. Minnesota is not.

This goes to show that this kind of fraud is not just happening in Minnesota; it’s happening across the country.

This is a wake-up call.

