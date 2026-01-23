Committee Cliff Notes: Week of January 19, 2026

Here’s a recap of key moments from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations



This week, the House passed H.R. 7147, the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2026, with a vote of 220-207 and H.R. 7148, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, which includes funding for the Defense; Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education; and Transportation and Housing and Urban Development divisions, with a vote of 341-88. These bills make targeted investments to support America’s brave military heroes, uphold strong border security and emergency preparedness, strengthen education and health, and bolster transportation safety and infrastructure. The provisions secure an America First future, where defense, innovation, and connectivity keep the U.S. strong, secure, and competitive.

Passage of these bills marks completion of the House’s work on FY26, with all twelve bills passing the House of Representatives. With bipartisan, bicameral support, these bills are expected to pass the Senate and be signed into law by President Trump before the end of the month, marking extraordinary Article I progress for Congress. Congress is fully replacing Biden-era spending with disciplined, Republican-led funding that puts America First. These bills advance President Trump’s agenda, empower his Cabinet to govern effectively, and codify DOGE-backed reforms to eliminate waste, duplication, and unchecked federal spending.

Budget

On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on the Budget held a full committee hearing called "Reverse the Curse: Skyrocketing Health Care Costs and America's Fiscal Future." Obamacare has been an abject failure. The hundreds of billions of dollars spent propping up the failed Obamacare marketplace has only led to doubled premiums and deductibles. Democrats' only solution to rising costs is to throw more government money at the problem. Republicans say “no longer.” During the hearing, members underscored the failure of Obamacare to lower health care costs and urged for reconciliation 2.0.

Education & Workforce

H.R. 7082, the Fostering Learning and Excellence in Charter Schools (FLEX) Act (Mackenzie)

H.R. 7086, the Equitable Access to School Facilities Act (Ciscomani)

H.R. 4624, the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act (Jack)



On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections held a

On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections held a hearing called "Examining the Policies and Priorities of the Mine Safety and Health Administration." America’s miners power our nation, and their safety must always come first. Yet, the Biden-Harris administration pushed excessive and costly regulations on the mining industry without improving safety. Members heard from the head of the Mine Safety and Health Administration about Trump’s vision for the agency: focusing on increasing critical resource production and lasting energy security, while protecting miners’ rights to a safe workplace.

Energy & Commerce

Financial Services

On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Education and Workforce held a full committee markup on the following legislation:The Committee advanced three bills to strengthen charter schools, expand educational opportunity, and protect professional boxers. Taken together, these bills will help children get an excellent education, equip students with the skills they need to succeed in the workplace, and enhance the welfare of boxers while safeguarding their ability to pursue professional opportunities.On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Energy & Commerce held a full committee markup on the following legislation:On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Health held a hearing called "Lowering Health Care Costs for All Americans: An Examination of Health Insurance Affordability." During the hearing, members questioned health insurance company CEOs on the root causes of rising costs and how we can make health care more affordable for American families.On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on the Environment held a hearing called "Chemicals in Commerce: Legislative Proposal to Modernize America’s Chemical Safety Law, Strengthen Critical Supply Chains, and Grow Domestic Manufacturing." During the hearing, members discussed the importance of modernizing TSCA to ensure America continues to lead on the world stage.On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Financial Services held a full committee hearing called "Oversight of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Housing Administration." The Full Committee held a hearing with Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner. Members welcomed Secretary Turner’s work to reform the structure of HUD and refocus the agency on its core missions. The Committee also examined solutions, including the Committee’s Housing for the 21st Century Act, to provide housing affordability for the American people.

On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee held an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Expo. Members welcomed AI industry professionals to discuss the transformative potential AI holds for the financial services and housing sectors.



H. Res. 1007, Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives with respect to the use of artificial intelligence in the financial services and housing industries (Steil)

H.R. 1799, the Financial Reporting Threshold Modernization Act (Loudermilk)

H.R. 5877, the Combating Money Laundering in Cyber Crime Act of 2025 (Fitzgerald)

H.R. 6967, the Public Company Advisory Committee Act of 2026 (Lucas)

H.R. 7056, the Community Bank Regulatory Tailoring Act (Barr)

H.R. 7085, To amend the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to repeal certain disclosure requirements related to conflict minerals (Huizenga)

H.R. 7128, the TRIA Program Reauthorization Act of 2026 (Flood)

Foreign Affairs

On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on Financial Services held a full committee markup on the following legislation:The Committee advanced seven bills that reinforce our financial systems, strengthen our national security, and foster economic growth.On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Foreign Affairs held a full committee markup on the following legislation:On Thursday, January 22, the Africa Subcommittee held a hearing called "Advancing Peace in DRC and Rwanda through President Trump’s Washington Accords." The lawmakers examined the historic peace framework between the DRC and Rwanda, following the signing of the agreement in December. In his opening remarks, Subcommittee Chairman Chris Smith underscored the historic opportunity for peace between the two nations under President Trump’s leadership.

Homeland Security





On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Homeland Security held a full committee hearing entitled “Oversight of the Department of Homeland Security: CISA, TSA, S&T.” Senior officials from the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) joined the Committee to discuss the persistent and evolving threats to our physical and cyber infrastructure. Witnesses and Homeland Republicans alike agree that amid the rise of cyber threats from foreign adversaries and as the U.S. prepares to host major global events, strong partnership between the public-private sector and a coordinated, whole-of-government approach are critical.



On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement held a hearing entitled “Smarter Borders, Safer Nation: Expanding the Use of Non-Intrusive Inspection Technology.” Witnesses from CBP and GAO testified in front of the Subcommittee to examine how U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is using non-intrusive inspection (NII) technology. NII technology plays a critical role in detecting and interdicting illicit narcotics, concealed currency, contraband, and individuals being smuggled across the country’s borders. House Republicans’ reconciliation package, which was signed into law by President Trump last year, included more than $1 billion for NII.

House Administration



On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on House Administration held a

On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on House Administration held a full committee hearing titled “Oversight of the Government Publishing Office in a Digital-First Era.”

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence



On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture held a On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture held a closed hearing titled “FY 2026 Department of Defense Proposal for Cover Enhancement Authority.”

Judiciary On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance held a hearing called "When Public Funds Are Abused: Addressing Fraud and the Theft of Taxpayer Dollars." This hearing examined how fraud schemes have exploited multiple federally funded programs in Minnesota and wasted billions in American taxpayer dollars. The hearing highlighted the need for enhanced investigation, enforcement, and prosecution to ensure offenders are held accountable.



On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Oversight held a On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Oversight held a hearing called "Embedded Threats: Foreign Ownership, Hidden Hardware, and Licensing Failures in America's Transportation System." This hearing examined how foreign actors have penetrated U.S. transportation systems through toll roads, embedded hardware, and licensing loopholes. The hearing also highlighted the urgent need for additional federal oversight to protect national security and public safety.



On Thursday, January 22, the Judiciary Committee held a full committee hearing called "Oversight of the Office of Special Counsel Jack Smith." This hearing examined the operations of Jack Smith's office — specifically, his team's investigations and prosecutions of President Donald J. Trump and his co-defendants.

Natural Resources



On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands held an On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands held an oversight hearing titled “EXPLORE America250: Celebrating One Year of the Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences Act.” The Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences (EXPLORE) Act was signed into law to streamline recreational permitting, cut red tape, and expand access to our public lands. On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations held an oversight hearing titled “America First: U.S. Leadership & National Security in International Conservation.” On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on Natural Resources held a full committee markup to consider:



On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources held an On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources held an oversight hearing titled “Deep Dive: Examining the Regulatory and Statutory Barriers to Deep Sea Mining.”

Oversight and Government Reform



On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a full committee markup and advanced two resolutions recommending that the U.S. House of Representatives hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with duly issued subpoenas.

On Thursday, January 22, the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets held a hearing entitled "Declassified MLK Records: What They Reveal and Why They Matter." During the hearing, members examined why some records concerning Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remain sealed and redacted and compared the federal government’s surveillance tactics in the mid-20th century to the modern-day surveillance state. Members also explored how the government’s lack of transparency for decades has fueled conspiracy theories and undermined Americans’ confidence in the federal government. On Thursday, January 22, the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs held a hearing entitled "Housing Affordability: Saving the American Dream." During the hearing, members analyzed the factors, including overbearing federal and state regulations, that have made housing unaffordable for both younger and older Americans, leading to a delay in major life milestones. Members also spotlighted ways in which Republicans all over the country are addressing this issue and working to lower housing costs and compared innovative, market-based approaches to increasing the housing supply.



Rules On Tuesday, January 20, the Committee on Rules met on the following measures:

H.R. 6945, the Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act (Fischbach)

H.R. 6359, the Pregnant Students’ Rights Act (Hinson)

H.J. Res. 140, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to Public Land Order No. 7917 for Withdrawal of Federal Lands; Cook, Lake, and Saint Louis Counties, MN (Stauber)

On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Rules met on the following measures:

H.R. 7148, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026 (Cole)

H.R. 7147, the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2026 (Cole)

On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on Rules met on the following measure:

H.R. 1346, the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act (Smith NE)

This week, the Committee considered measures designed to support pregnant and parenting women, dismantle Biden’s keep-it-in-the-ground agenda, and finish the appropriations process. Rules Republicans detailed the challenges facing young mothers and how crisis pregnancy centers and college administrators can help them meet those demands and ensure more expectant moms choose life. Members discussed how the Biden Administration’s unilateral decision on the Duluth Complex put America last and played into the hands of adversaries. Later in the week, our side of the dais highlighted what a monumental achievement successfully passing all 12 appropriations measures represents for the People’s House. We outlined how these bills cut waste, protected the homeland, and provided for our national defense.



Science, Space, and Technology



On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology held a

On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology held a full committee hearing called "Assessing U.S. Leadership in Quantum Science and Technology." Representatives from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the National Science Foundation, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and the Department of Energy testified on the state of U.S. quantum research and development. Members also examined the economic and national security implications of quantum technologies and discussed policy priorities for the next five years.

Small Business



On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Rural Development, Energy, and Supply Chains held a On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Rural Development, Energy, and Supply Chains held a hearing titled “Empowering Rural America Through Investment in Innovation.” The purpose of this hearing was to explore the challenges and opportunities created by the rapid expansion of data centers in rural communities. On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on Small Business held a full committee hearing called "Local Ownership, National Brands: How Franchising is a Pathway to Entrepreneurship." The purpose of this hearing was to examine how the franchise business model is a pathway to small business ownership.

Transportation & Infrastructure



On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure held a On Wednesday, January 21, the Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure held a markup where Members approved legislation to digitize pilot certificates, help military air traffic controllers transition into Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) careers, improve rural broadband access, examine drone impacts on wildfire suppression efforts, and increase protections for U.S.-owned properties in other countries.



Additionally, this week, the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management held a hearing entitled “Smarter Spending, Stronger Results: Reducing Duplication and Ensuring Effectiveness Through Economic Development Reforms.” The hearing focused on the implementation of the economic development program reforms included in the Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act of 2024 (WRDA).

Veterans Affairs



On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity held a On Wednesday, January 21, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity held a legislative hearing on the following legislation:

Discussion Draft: the CRUISE Act (Barrett)

H.R. 982, the Warriors to Workforce Act (Van Orden)

H.R. 2878, the Daniel J. Harvey, Jr. and Adam Lambert Improving Servicemember Transition to Reduce Veteran Suicide Act (Nunn)

H.R. 3159, the Improving SCRA Benefit Utilization Act (McClain Delaney)

H.R. 4105, the Veterans Energy Transition Act of 2025 (Kiggans)

H.R. 5436, To amend title 38, United States Code, to prohibit an educational institution from withholding a transcript from an individual who pursued a course or program of education at such institution using Post-9/11 educational assistance (Mannion)

H.R. 5634, the Veterans Flight Training Responsibility Act of 2025 (Kean)

H.R. 7103, the Improving Emerging Tech Opportunities for Veterans Act (Hamadeh)

Discussion Draft: To amend title 38, United States Code, to require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to submit to Congress a quarterly report on housing loans insured, guaranteed, or under laws administered by the Secretary, and for other purposes

Discussion Draft: the Improving Mental Health Care and Coordination for Homeless Veterans Act (Valadao)

Discussion Draft: the Affordable Housing Guarantee Act (Miller-Meeks)

Discussion Draft: the Veteran Housing Promise Act (Miller-Meeks)

Discussion Draft: To amend title 38, United States Code, to eliminate the maximum authorizations of appropriations for certain benefits for homeless veterans administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs and to make permanent the authority of the Secretary to carry out certain programs for homeless veterans

GOP Members questioned VA about delayed payments to the Automobile Adaptive Equipment program providers and questioned the DOL on how they are partnering with the VA to expand access to jobs in sectors such as energy and semiconductors for veterans. GOP members also questioned the DOL as to how they can improve resources available to veterans' to help with job placement. The second panel included veteran service organizations and industry experts. GOP members questioned the second panel about bills that would help address delayed payments to Automobile Adaptive Equipment providers, bills that will expand veterans' benefits to support a wider range of career paths, and how the VA can improve existing education programs to ensure veterans are gainfully employed after completing their certifications and on-the-job-training.





On Thursday, January 22, the Committee on Veterans' Affairs held an overnight hearing titled "Community Care Network Next Generation: One Trillion Dollars of Oversight.” This hearing provided an opportunity for an explanation of the Department of Veterans Affairs plans for the next round of contracts for the Veterans Community Care Program (VCCP), “Community Care Network: Next Generation,” as well as a chance for members of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs to emphasize their responsibility to conduct oversight and inquire into the specifics of the plans. Testifying at the hearing were Mr. Richard Topping and Ms. Alicia Skolrood of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Mr. John Vick of Concerned Veterans for America, and Dr. Rachel Madley of the Center for Health and Democracy. Chairman Mike Bost expressed optimism about the CCN NextGen plan, while making clear the Committee’s expectations for transparency about implementation and management.