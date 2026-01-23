FTC’s January 28 Workshop on Age Verification Technologies Will Be Held Online Only
The Federal Trade Commission announced today that its January 28, 2026, workshop to discuss a range of issues related to age verification technologies will now be held online only.
Due to expected inclement weather in the Washington, D.C. area, the workshop will not include in-person attendance. A link to view the webcast of the virtual event will be posted to FTC.gov and to the event page the morning of the workshop.
