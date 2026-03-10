FTC Sends Checks Totaling More Than $47.2 Million to Consumers Deceived by Invitation Homes’ Undisclosed Fees and Other Unlawful Charges

The Federal Trade Commission is sending checks totaling more than $47.2 million to eligible consumers deceived by undisclosed fees and other unlawful charges by Invitation Homes, one of the largest landlords of single-family homes.

In September 2024, the FTC sued Invitation Homes alleging an array of unlawful actions against consumers including deceiving applicants about lease costs, charging renters undisclosed fees, failing to inspect homes before residents moved in, and unfairly withholding tenants’ security deposits when they moved out. Renters could not opt out of paying the undisclosed fees, which included “services” such as “smart home technology” and “utility management.” The FTC alleged the company also imposed deceptive and unfair charges when renters moved out including charges for normal wear-and-tear, damages that existed before renters moved in, and even renovations.

In settling the FTC’s complaint, the company agreed to an order requiring it to turn over $48 million to be used to compensate consumers harmed by its actions. The corporate landlord also was required to clearly disclose its leasing prices, establish policies and procedures to handle security deposit refunds fairly, and stop other unlawful behavior.

Eligible consumers include those who paid Invitation Homes $45 or more for covered fees or charges between January 2021 and September 2024. Those who have already received a credit or refund from Invitation Homes are not eligible for an FTC payment.

The FTC is sending checks to 444,131 affected consumers. Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, Rust Consulting, Inc., at 800-804-6915 or by email at info@InvitationHomesRefund.com. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a payment.