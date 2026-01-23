J&B Solar Launches In-House IRA Compliance and Registered Apprenticeship Program

J&B Apprentice overseeing module off-loading in MI

The Renewable Revolution Apprentice Program Sets a New Standard for Workforce Development in Utility-Scale Solar

INDIALANTIC, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- J&B Solar announced the launch of its internal IRA Compliance and Registered Apprenticeship initiative, formally branded as The Renewable Revolution Apprentice Program. The program was developed to meet the Inflation Reduction Act’s apprenticeship and labor requirements while creating long-term career pathways in utility-scale solar construction.The initiative is led by Casey Swindell, IRA Compliance & Labor Relations Manager, who identified early challenges with traditional third-party apprenticeship models that no longer aligned with J&B Solar’s operational needs.“Originally, we outsourced our apprenticeship program,” said Swindell. “Over time, it became clear those solutions were expensive, reactive instead of proactive, and limited our ability to access and manage critical compliance data. Bringing the program in-house gave us control, speed, and the ability to directly invest in our people.”Building Compliance from the Inside OutAs IRA and apprenticeship requirements grew more complex, Swindell recognized a common industry misconception: that compliance is primarily about having apprentices physically present on-site.“In reality, compliance happens behind the scenes,” she explained. “It’s preparation, documentation, internal tracking, and validating every requirement. While our previous provider tracked ratios and hours, responsibility for full IRA compliance still rested with us.”To reduce risk and eliminate fragmented accountability, J&B Solar consolidated apprenticeship tracking, reporting, documentation, and workforce planning under The Renewable Revolution Apprentice Program.“Done right means fully understanding the law, following it without exception, and maintaining complete control of the process,” Swindell said.Designed for Utility-Scale SolarThe Renewable Revolution Apprentice Program was built specifically for the realities of utility-scale solar construction. Rather than developing new technology, J&B Solar configured systems capable of tracking On-the-Job Training (OJT), Related Technical Instruction (RTI), prevailing wage, apprenticeship ratios, and IRA manpower calculations in real time.“IRA tracking itself is fairly straightforward,” Swindell noted. “Apprenticeship programs are far more complex. You’re managing training requirements, oversight, wage progressions, and strict regulatory rules while work continues on live jobsites.”This centralized framework allows J&B Solar to proactively monitor compliance and adjust workforce plans without relying on disconnected platforms or delayed reporting.Creating Careers, Not Just ComplianceAt its core, The Renewable Revolution Apprentice Program is designed to develop skilled tradespeople—not simply meet regulatory thresholds.Candidates apply directly through the J&B Solar website and enter a structured program that includes onboarding, RTI instruction, and continuous mentorship. Each apprentice is paired with a journey worker leader and progresses through a solar-specific curriculum aligned with actual field work.“This program is rigorous by design,” said Swindell. “The expectations are clear from day one. That’s what turns a job into a career.”Graduates earn formal certification, gain extensive field experience, and increase their earning potential, strengthening workforce quality and retention.Raising the Bar for the IndustrySwindell believes few solar contractors have successfully built in-house IRA-compliant apprenticeship programs because doing so requires sustained ownership and leadership.“You need a true program champion—someone accountable end to end,” she said. “Regulations change constantly, and RTI must be built, monitored, and adjusted continuously.”For project owners and EPC partners, the program reduces compliance risk and provides confidence that apprenticeship and IRA requirements are being met without shortcuts.Looking ahead, J&B Solar plans steady, intentional growth of The Renewable Revolution Apprentice Program as regulations evolve.“This isn’t about expansion for expansion’s sake,” Swindell concluded. “It’s about developing confident tradespeople who take pride in their work and are willing to teach the next generation.”About J&B SolarJ&B Solar is a national utility-scale solar mechanical contractor supporting projects across North America. Founded in 2013, the company focuses on safe, consistent execution and long-term partnerships with owners, developers, and EPCs.J&B Solar has installed more than 4 GW of utility-scale solar, with experience across all major racking systems and foundation types, as well as extreme site conditions. Its teams routinely work across varied terrain and geographies, enabling predictable execution and effective risk management.The company owns and operates a specialized fleet of GPS-guided pile drivers capable of installing foundations up to 46 feet, allowing precise and efficient installation across complex subsurface conditions. J&B Solar self-performs the full mechanical scope, including foundations, racking, and module installation, and is supported by an experienced management team with a long history of delivering large-scale projects nationwide.

