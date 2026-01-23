Commissioner Miller Welcomes Kroger as GO TEXAN Champion Partner

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today applauded Kroger for deepening its commitment to Texas agriculture by stepping up as a GO TEXAN Champion Sponsor, strengthening the grocery chain’s long‑standing support of Texas farmers, ranchers, and food producers.

“Kroger is backing up its words with real action,” Commissioner Miller said. “By becoming a GO TEXAN Champion Sponsor, Kroger is helping Texas-grown and Texas-made products stand out where it matters most—on store shelves and in shopping carts. That’s a win for our producers, a win for rural communities, and a win for Texas families who want to buy local.”

Administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture, the GO TEXAN program connects consumers with products grown, raised, and made right here in Texas. Champion Sponsors play a vital role by promoting Texas products in stores, supporting GO TEXAN members, and expanding opportunities for producers in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

“Kroger has been a leader in the Texas grocery business for years, but this expanded commitment to GO TEXAN opens new doors for Texas producers,” Miller said. “When major retailers like Kroger invest in GO TEXAN, it sends a clear message: Texas agriculture is strong, competitive, and second to none.”

Commissioner Miller emphasized that partnerships like this help keep Texas agriculture resilient and thriving while giving consumers more chances to choose Texas-made products.

“I thank Kroger for their leadership and for standing with Texas farmers and ranchers,” Miller said. “When Texas producers succeed, Texas prospers—and Kroger’s role as a GO TEXAN Champion Sponsor helps make that happen.”

For more information about the GO TEXAN program and how it supports Texas agriculture, visit GOTEXAN.org.