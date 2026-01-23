Altek Business Systems, Inc. Issues Security Guidance on Addressing 'Last Mile' Vulnerabilities in Print Devices

TELFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As organizations continue to invest in stronger cybersecurity defenses, one critical area is frequently overlooked: print infrastructure. Altek Business Systems is drawing attention to the security risks posed by printers and multifunction devices emphasizing that these systems must be addressed as part of a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy for businesses across eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.

“With the work from home and hybrid workplace environments, the print device role in offices have drastically changed in the last decade.” said Scott Flaherty, Chief Operations Officer at Altek Business Systems. “The need for drivers that are secure, work everywhere, and connect to every location or device have become more crucial. Without proper safeguards, hardcopies with sensitive information can be printed at wrong devices, IT calls for drivers create more ticketing, and the printers themselves, which retain data and connect directly to internal networks with static IPs, become a vulnerable access for cyber threats.”

Printers have long been viewed as low-risk hardware, but that perception no longer aligns with how these devices function in modern environments. When firmware updates are missed, network settings are left unsecured, or default administrative credentials remain unchanged, print devices can expose organizations to data breaches and unauthorized access. Additionally, documents stored in memory, queued print jobs, and scanned files can remain on devices well beyond their intended use, creating unintended data exposure — particularly when equipment is relocated, retired, or resold.

Common Security Risks in Print Environments

- Network Exposure: Like any connected endpoint, printers can be targeted if not properly patched or segmented within the network.

- Residual Data Retention: Devices may store sensitive documents internally, increasing the risk of data leakage if accessed improperly.

- Weak Access Controls: Without authentication measures, unauthorized users may gain access to printed or scanned information.

- End-of-Life Vulnerabilities: Devices nearing replacement often retain stored data if not securely wiped, creating hidden compliance and security risks.

To reduce these vulnerabilities, Altek advises organizations to apply the same security discipline to print environments that they already use for servers, workstations, and mobile devices. Recommended practices include maintaining up-to-date firmware, enforcing authentication at the device level, deploying secure print release solutions, and hardening devices by disabling unnecessary services.

“Print security is no longer optional,” added Nick Cataldi, IT Sales Specialist at Altek Business Systems “As businesses rely more heavily on digital workflows, cloud platforms, and hybrid work models, printers remain one of the final, and most commonly neglected, links in the security chain.”

Altek works closely with organizations to evaluate print environments, strengthen device security, and implement managed print solutions that support compliance, operational efficiency, and long-term risk reduction. Through a consultative approach, Altek helps IT leaders and business decision-makers gain visibility into print-related risks and implement practical, scalable protections.

About Altek Business Systems

Founded in 1991, Altek Business Systems is a technology solutions provider serving businesses and organizations across eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. With a focus on managed IT, cybersecurity, and print solutions, Altek helps organizations improve operational efficiency, protect critical data, and align technology with long-term business objectives. Known for its responsive, local support and strategic expertise, Altek partners with customers to deliver secure, reliable, and scalable technology solutions. Learn more at https://www.altekimaging.com/

