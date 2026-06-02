Renew Health Boosts Online Addiction Counseling as Demand for Treatment Climbs in New Mexico

ROSWELL, NM, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services, a leading provider of outpatient rehabilitation in the Southwest, announced today the expansion of its online addiction counseling services. This strategic boost to their telehealth infrastructure comes in direct response to the increasing demand for accessible substance abuse treatment throughout the state of New Mexico.

As New Mexico continues to face challenges related to opioid use, alcohol dependency, and other substance use disorders, the need for flexible, high-quality care has never been more urgent. While Renew Health maintains physical clinic locations in Roswell, Alamogordo, and Clovis, the enhanced telehealth platform ensures that residents in even the most remote areas of the state can access evidence-based treatment without the barriers of travel or scheduling conflicts.

"Our mission is to ensure that no New Mexican is left without support due to their geographic location," said a spokesperson for Renew Health. "By expanding our online addiction treatment capabilities, we are providing a vital lifeline. Patients can now engage in Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) and receive Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) from the safety and privacy of their own homes, which is often a critical factor in a person's willingness to begin the recovery journey."

The comprehensive digital suite offered by Renew Health includes Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), online mental health services, and specialized programs for a variety of substances, including opioids, methamphetamines, and prescription drugs. These services are designed to mirror the efficacy of in-person visits, providing structured support and professional medical oversight.

For individuals requiring physical stabilization, Renew Health’s physical clinics continue to offer drug and alcohol detox and withdrawal management. The integration of these brick-and-mortar facilities with the new digital outreach creates a seamless continuum of care for patients at every stage of their recovery.

Clinic Locations:

Renew Health - Roswell: 207 N Union Ave, Roswell, NM 88201

Renew Health - Alamogordo: 1900 E 10th St Ste 1, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Renew Health - Clovis: 809 Parkland Dr # B, Clovis, NM 88101

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About Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services:

Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services is a top-rated alcohol and drug addiction treatment center in New Mexico. Specializing in online telehealth and outpatient rehabilitation, Renew Health offers a full range of services, including Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), mental health therapy, and intensive outpatient programs across the state, with physical hubs in Roswell, Alamogordo, and Clovis.

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