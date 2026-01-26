Refersion Introduces Free Marketplace Listing for Ecommerce Brands

Online merchants can now list a percent of sale affiliate offer for free in the Refersion Marketplace

The free listing plan helps ecommerce brands get discovered by affiliates actively searching for new partners

For many ecommerce brands, affiliate discovery is the hardest part. This free marketplace listing helps brands increase visibility with an active affiliate network.” — Ryan Hilliard

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Refersion, the leading affiliate marketing platform for ecommerce brands, today announced the launch of a Free Marketplace Listing plan, giving brands a way to publish a percent-of-sale commission offer and gain visibility with prospective affiliates, at no cost.

The new plan is designed to remove one of the biggest barriers to starting or growing an affiliate program: visibility. With a free listing, ecommerce brands can promote their offer in the Refersion Marketplace, where affiliates actively look for new products and partnerships to promote. Brands that already run an affiliate program on another platform can also use the Marketplace to expand their exposure to Refersion’s active affiliate network of thousands of affiliates.

Through the Refersion Marketplace, affiliates browse published offers, review commission details, and apply directly to work with brands. Ecommerce brands can create and publish their offer in minutes, then choose to move to a paid Refersion plan if they want to review applications, approve affiliates, and track affiliate-driven sales within the platform.

“Affiliate marketing only works when partners can find the right offers,” said Ryan Hilliard, CEO of Refersion. “For many ecommerce brands, discovery is the hardest part. This free marketplace listing helps brands increase visibility with an active affiliate network and explore new partnerships before deciding how they want to manage their program.”

With the Free Marketplace Listing plan, ecommerce brands can:

- Publish one affiliate offer with a percent-of-sale commission on the total sale amount

- Increase exposure to Refersion’s active affiliate network through the Marketplace

- Receive affiliate applications without upfront software fees

Brands that want to manage affiliates and track performance can move to a paid Refersion plan at any time.

The Refersion Marketplace connects ecommerce brands with a range of affiliate partners, including content creators, publishers, influencers, and brand advocates across categories such as beauty, health and wellness, food and beverage, apparel, and home goods.

The Free Marketplace Listing plan is available now to ecommerce brands signing up on Refersion.

For more information, visit www.refersion.com.

