MachiningCloud partners with Sandvik Coromant to streamline CAM preparation and tool selection, empowering users to optimize their manufacturing workflows.

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MachiningCloud is proud to announce a partnership with Sandvik Coromant, making their tooling data available directly within the cloud-based platform. This collaboration allows users to find tools, build assemblies, and export data directly to CAM systems, streamlining process planning."This collaboration puts ready-to-use Sandvik Coromant tooling data into the hands of CAM programmers, helping reduce guesswork and keep production moving," said Paul Ricard, President and co-founder at MachiningCloud."This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to improving access to high-quality tooling data. By expanding availability in customer-preferred platforms like MachiningCloud, we help reduce friction in tool selection and support our customers in taking their machining process to the next level." said Tobias Unosson, Business & Partner Development Manager at Sandvik Coromant.Sandvik Coromant tools are now accessible alongside other brands in a multi-supplier ecosystem. Data is being added in phases to ensure quality, and access is free for all users.About MachiningCloud : MachiningCloud simplifies job planning, tool management, tooling workflows, and improve consistency in CNC machining environments.About Sandvik Coromant : Sandvik Coromant is at the forefront of manufacturing tools, machining solutions, and knowledge that drive industry standards and innovations for the metalworking industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.