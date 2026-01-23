Marylanders Should Practice Ice Safety Awareness As Temperatures Drop

January 23, 2026

Those who plan on recreating outdoors during and after forecasted winter storms should measure all ice and ensure at least 4 inches of thickness before traversing on foot. Infographic by Maryland DNR.

In anticipation of forecasted snow and prolonged below freezing temperatures during the next week, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources warns the public to avoid hazardous conditions on frozen lakes, ponds, and rivers.

As of Jan. 22, ice concentrations have begun to form in the Upper Chesapeake Bay and its tidal rivers and tributaries, the upper Potomac River, and various other lakes and ponds according to the U.S. National Ice Center. Forecasts of sustained, below-freezing temperatures statewide for several days will make icy conditions more widespread.

Natural Resources Police officials urge those who plan on recreating outdoors to remember that ice is never 100 percent safe. Ice fishing, skating, and snowmobiling are common recreational winter activities when conditions permit, but individuals must exercise extreme caution around frozen surfaces to avoid breaking through ice into cold water.

Cold water immersion can cause cold shock, physical incapacitation, hypothermia, and death. Most cold water deaths are attributed to drowning as a result of cold shock, which may be experienced in the first one to three minutes upon entering cold water. DNR provides recommendations on surviving cold-water immersion, but avoiding it is the best option.

There is no sure way to judge the strength of ice by the temperature, appearance, or the presence of snow. Areas with currents or widely variable water levels require extreme caution. Certain waterbodies, like Deep Creek Lake, can be dangerous due to pockets of warm spring water and rising air bubbles, both of which can lead to weakened ice or the lack of ice. In February 2025, an offroad vehicle that was too heavy crashed through ice resulting in the death of a Pennsylvania man riding as a passenger, and charges filed against the driver.

DNR does not measure ice thickness on Maryland lakes, ponds, and rivers, meaning the risk assessment is up to individuals.

Natural Resources Police officers are trained to carry out ice rescue missions for victims who have fallen through the ice. Maryland DNR photo.

Ice safety practices and considerations include:

Always let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to return. Never go out alone.

Ice thickness should be gauged in multiple spots with an auger or spud bar, as ice thickness rarely accumulates uniformly.

Snowfall accumulating on top of a waterbody’s frozen surface can hide cracks, weak ice, and open water areas.

Wear bright colored clothing to increase your visibility and a life jacket, float coat, or other buoyant device for insurance in case of emergency.

Ice picks worn around your neck can help you crawl out of the water if you fall in. Large nails or screwdrivers can achieve the same effect.

Anyone who sees people, pets or wildlife that have fallen through the ice should call 911 or the Natural Resources Police dispatch center at 410-260-8888.