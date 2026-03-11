Submit Release
Public Input Sought for Maryland’s Ten-Year State Wildlife Action Plan

A bird, turtle and bee are featured above a title, which reads "Maryland State Wildlife Action Plan 2025-2035"

The cover of the 2025-2035 Maryland State Wildlife Action Plan

The Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on the 2025-2035 Maryland State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP). This wide-ranging document examines the state’s plants and animals, outlining ways to support species of greatest conservation need – species which are rare, declining, or at risk of declining in Maryland – along with the key wildlife habitats where they are found. 

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service requires that each state review and revise its SWAP every 10 years. Maryland’s SWAP was originally published in 2005 and last updated in 2015. DNR spent 18 months updating the plan, working with more than 100 partner organizations.

Now, DNR is seeking public comment to incorporate into the 2025 update.

A draft of the plan can be found at dnr.maryland.gov, along with an online form to submit a comment. The public comment period is open through 5 p.m. on April 10. 

The 2025 update includes a State Assessment Priority list for the first time. This list compiles species whose statuses in the state are unknown due to a lack of data. 

The 2025 update also includes a list of plant species of greatest conservation need. While a list of plant species is not required, DNR opted to include one to underscore the importance of plants to wildlife and habitats. 

The SWAP is a non-regulatory document designed to serve as a blueprint for conservation agencies and organizations in the state. 

DNR has used the SWAP to prioritize conservation actions and implement projects for Maryland’s declining habitats and species, such as coordinating the Maryland Amphibian and Reptile Atlas and conducting status assessments for numerous species of native bees and other beneficial insects.  

