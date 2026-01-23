BioHive Appoints Andy Robertson as Executive Director

Andy Robertson is announced Executive Director of BioHive, Effective January 1, 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioHive today announced the appointment of Andy Robertson as Executive Director, effective January 1, 2026. Robertson brings more than 20 years of life sciences experience, primarily in Utah, and has served as BioHive’s Managing Director for the past year, leading day-to-day operations and driving the successful execution of BioHive’s programs, events, and partnerships statewide.“Andy has already been leading BioHive with focus, discipline, and momentum,” said Cindy Dunkle, Vice Chair of the BioHive Board of Directors. “His deep experience in Utah’s life sciences ecosystem, combined with his ability to execute and bring people together, makes him the right leader to build on BioHive’s strong foundation, ensure continuity, and continue strengthening Utah’s role as a national leader in life sciences and health technology innovation.”BioHive’s mission is to make Utah a top global hub for life sciences and health technology innovation, a place where talent thrives, companies scale, investors invest, patients benefit, and community leadership helps shape the future of healthcare. BioHive advances this work by building, branding, and bringing together Utah’s ecosystem through strong leadership and coordinated statewide collaboration.Robertson has played a central role in expanding BioHive’s statewide footprint, strengthening partnerships across industry, academia, and government, and ensuring continuity of operations and programming during a period of leadership transition.BioHive also shared an update regarding former Executive Director Aimee Edwards, who stepped down from the role in September 2025 to pursue a new opportunity as Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs at Nusano.Edwards joined BioHive in late 2022 during an important period of growth and maturation for the organization. Her tenure was marked by meaningful progress across programming, partnerships, and statewide visibility. Most notably, she led the expansion of BioHive Live from a single-day event into a full week of ecosystem programming engaging Utah’s life science industry, academic institutions, state and local government, and community partners.“Aimee made a significant and lasting contribution to BioHive,” said Jared Bauer, Chair of the BioHive Board of Directors. “Under her leadership, BioHive Live evolved into a statewide experience that brought our partners and collaborators together in exciting new ways. We are deeply grateful for her service and leadership.”Reflecting on her time at BioHive, Edwards said, “It was a privilege to serve as Executive Director of BioHive. I am proud of how the community came together to grow and advance our shared vision for Utah’s life sciences ecosystem, and I look forward to continuing to support BioHive as a member of its Board of Directors.”About BioHiveBioHive ( www.biohive.com ) is a 501(c)(3) public-private partnership that builds, brands, and brings together Utah’s life sciences and health technology ecosystem. Through community-driven programming, coordinated statewide collaboration, and national storytelling, BioHive strengthens talent pipelines, supports companies and founders, and elevates Utah’s visibility on the national and global stage.

