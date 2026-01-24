9altitudes releases Davos interview on CBS

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across Europe, companies are operating in a landscape defined by competitiveness, resilience, and regulation. These are no longer abstract strategic themes; they are the conditions for survival. Digitization - and especially AI drives competitiveness through productivity and innovation. It builds resilience by giving end-to-end visibility and control, and it provides the ability to measure, prove, and comply with requirements. As the Netherlands is very densely populated, pressure on solving challenges is part of the culture, driving innovation and regulatory developments. Organizations are adopting complex interconnected systems as tools to be ahead and keep their licence to operate. Van Dorp is a Dutch family-run technical service provider specializing in integrated building technology and renewable energy solutions. Van Dorp has strengthened its commitment to sustainability through initiatives such as zero-emission logistics, sustainable installations and urban-centric “City Solutions.” On top of that Van Dorp is developing advanced calculations models relying on countless data sources to optimize the sustainability performance of their customers. The company was recognized as the second-best performing installation company at the Cobouw50 Awards, underscoring its strong financial performance, strategic focus, and dedication to sustainable practice.Partnering with 9altitudes , Van Dorp is able to guide their customers towards a sustainable future, while delivering tangible results in optimizing building performance. This collaboration helps transform the broader ecosystem, promoting sustainable innovation and efficiency. Being able to capture the complex supply chain in a connected system, the digital common tread, Van Dorp is able to effectively steer the organisation through change and remain competitive."Collaborating with 9altitudes is instrumental in enabling us to support our customers in their sustainability journeys.” says Rick van Dorp, Strategy director at Van Dorp. He continues “With their expertise in digital solutions, we can better service our customers, helping them to achieve their sustainability goals. Together, we are proving that by driving innovation and collaboration, sustainability and business success can go hand in hand.”This example demonstrates the importance of partnerships and technology when talking about sustainability.“To succeed in the digitization journey, companies need practical solutions that align with their specific needs and lead to quick return on investment,” says Niels Stenfeldt, CEO of 9altitudes. “With our extensive knowledge of specific industries, the smart combination of technologies, including AI and the integrated approach through our digital common tread we ensure thorough results. At 9altitudes, our solutions are built on the platforms our customers already trust, ensuring companies stay competitive, resilient and sustainable."About Van Dorp:Van Dorp is a Dutch family-owned company that has grown from a traditional installer into a nationwide technical service provider. Headquartered in Zoetermeer, it operates more than twenty branches across the Netherlands. The company specializes in integrated building technology solutions, offering design, installation, maintenance, and management services for energy solutions, heating and cooling, sprinkler systems and industrial automation. What sets Van Dorp apart is its commitment to sustainability and innovation. The company actively invests in zero-emission logistics, sustainable building solutions, and energy transition projects.About 9altitudes:9altitudes is an international digital transformation partner that helps businesses navigate the complexities of Industry 4.0 and 5.0 and the Technical Service Industry With deep expertise in Microsoft Dynamics, PTC, and other leading technologies, 9altitudes provides innovative solutions that drive efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and deliver tangible business results. Headquartered in Kortrijk, Belgium, 9altitudes operates across multiple European countries, serving clients in manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and service. The company is backed by Waterland Private Equity.

